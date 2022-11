Auburn's Defensive Grades against Western Kentucky

Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night thanks to a strong 2nd half on both offense and defense. Auburn's defense held Western Kentucky scoreless in the 2nd half, while putting up six points of their own thanks to a returned interception by CB DJ James.

For the game, Auburn scored a 85.1 score per PFF, their 2nd best game of the season behind only the season opening 42-16 win over Mercer. Here's the best defensive performances from the Tigers.

All scores courtesy of Pro Football Focus ($)

#1 - CB Nehemiah Pritchett Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 85.7

#2 - CB DJ James Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 80.3 #3 - CB Keionte Scott Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 78.9 #4 - FS Zion Puckett Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 73.6 #5 - DE Colby Wooden Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers PFF Defensive Grade: 72.3 #6 - DE Hayden Brice Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive Grade: 72.2 #7 - EDGE Derick Hall Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 70.3 #20 - LB Joko Willis Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 59.7 #9 - LB Owen Pappoe Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers PFF Defensive Grade: 69.1 #10 - DB Jaylin Simpson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 67.8 #11 - DT Garrison Walker Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 67.6 #12 - CB JD Rhym Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 67.4 #13 - S Caleb Wooden © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK PFF Defensive Grade: 67.1 #14 - EDGE Dylan Brooks Zach Bland/ AU Athletics PFF Defensive Grade: 67.1 #15 - S Cayden Bridges Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 66.1 #16 - EDGE Marcus Bragg Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 64.6 #17 - LB Wesley Steiner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 63.3 #18 - DT Enyce Sledge Austin/Auburn Tigers PFF Defensive Grade: 61.8 #19 - DT Marcus Harris Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 60.6 #20 - LB Joko Willis Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 59.7 #21 - DT Marquis Burks Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 58.0 #22 - NT Jayson Jones Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 56.3 #23 - LB Cam Riley Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 55.8 #24 - LB Barton Lester Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 54.8 #25 - DT Morris Joseph Jr Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers PFF Defensive Grade: 45.2

