Auburn's PFF scores for each offensive lineman from 2022

Entering the 2022 season, Auburn's offensive line was one of the most experienced units on the team. Of the 8 players that took more than 20% of the offensive snaps on the line, three were sixth-year players, with four additional seniors and a third-year junior.

However, that experience was quickly tested, and with mixed results.

The injuries started before the regular season began, as longtime center Nick Brahms (6th year, with 33 career starts) was forced to retire from football with a recurrence of a knee injury. The Tigers continued to lose depth at their thinnest position as backup center Tate Johnson (junior, elbow) went down against Missouri and RT Austin Troxell (senior, knee) was lost against Mississippi State. Brandon Council moved from guard to center and Auburn began cycling options through the two guard spots, looking for a combination that could protect QB Robby Ashford and open holes for running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

Now that the season's concluded, there's questions about where new Head Coach Hugh Freeze will go from here. Auburn cycled through multiple options at almost every position across the line, and early projections are that there might be only six scholarship offensive linemen to open 2023. Additions via HS recruits and the transfer portal might prove crucial for next year's squad.

Let's review the Pro Football Focus scores and individual player rankings (SEC/P5/National) for each offensive lineman from the 2022 season.

RT Austin Troxell AP Photo/Barry Reeger PFF grade of 69.3 - 25th in SEC, 121st in Power 5, 200th in Division 1 OT Brendan Coffey Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF grade of 62.8 - 49th in SEC, 213th in Power 5, 391st in Division 1 OG Jeremiah Wright Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF grade of 61.3 - 52nd in SEC, 241st in Power 5, 447th in Division 1 LT Kilian Zierer © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports PFF grade of 60.8 - 56th in SEC, 251st in Power 5, 464th in Division 1 OG Kameron Stutts Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily PFF grade of 60.8 - 56th in SEC, 251st in Power 5, 584th in Division 1 OG/OC Brandon Council Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF grade of 56.6 - 68th in SEC, 317th in Power 5, 604th in Division 1 OG Keiondre Jones Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF grade of 53.0 - 80th in SEC, 362nd in Power 5, 704th in Division 1 OG Alec Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF grade of 48.7 - 88th in SEC, 395th in Power 5, 778th in Division 1 OC Tate Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF grade of 55.3 - Not enough snaps to qualify (191 - injured during Missouri game) OC Jalil Irvin Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF grade of 47.6 - Not enough snaps to qualify (156) OT Avery Jernigan Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF grade of 60.0 - Not enough snaps to qualify (1) OG Colby Smith Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF grade of 60.0 - Not enough snaps to qualify (1)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch