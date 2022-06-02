Big recruiting weekend upcoming for the Auburn football team

Coach Harsin and his staff did a decent job recruiting the class of 2022, bringing in the 20th best class in the nation.

Some people might think that this class wasn't great, but Coach Harsin did a great job in his first year bringing in quality talent.

It's not easy to recruit your first year at a new school, and I think Harsin did the best he could with the cards he was dealt.

Now the coaching staff has their attention fully on the class of 2023. The Tigers already have two four-star commits in this class: Terrance Love and Bradyn Joiner.

The focus currently is this upcoming weekend when the Tigers will host five high school recruits for official visits.

Heading to the Plains this weekend will be four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarret, four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, three-star quarterback Brock Glenn, three-star offensive tackle Ian Geffrard, and four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown.

Here are Sports Illustrated Recruiting Expert John Garcia's thoughts on the upcoming weekend.

This is huge for Auburn, and all five of those guys are right in the middle of the SEC footprint. These recruits are from Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. This really reemphasizes that these are the states that Auburn will look to pull talent from. It is interesting that there are no recruits from instate. Maybe they are saving that for a game which is smart since lots of the instate elites are taking their time. Some of these guys that are visiting are going to be a little bit closer to committing. In particular, Brock Glenn, we all know you need to get your quarterback on board if you want to have a great class. Glenn wants to be committed this month, so now that we are in June, the clock is really ticking for him. I think it's a good group and a diverse group, and a couple of these guys, Glenn, Ausberry, and Jarret in particular, are heavy-weight battles within the SEC and beyond. These visits are coming at a perfect time because many of them are their first official visits. This is good for Auburn since it gives them a chance to set the bar and set it high. This is one of the bigger official visit weekends that we are tracking going into the month of June.

Now let's get to know these recruits a little better.

Jamaal Jarret Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Jarret is a monstrous defensive tackle standing 6'6 and weighing 350 pounds. He is listed as a four-star recruit on 247Sports and is the 277th best player in the class. Defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh wants this guy bad and is pushing hard to get him. Jarret would be a great addition to the upcoming 2023 class. Jaiden Ausberry Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Ausberry is the best recruit that will be on campus this weekend. He is the 47th best player in the class of 2023. He is a linebacker standing 6'0 and weighs 205 pounds. Adding Ausberry would be a huge splash for the coaching staff. One thing the Tigers have going for them is that Ausberry's brother Austin is currently on the Auburn roster. Brock Glenn Matt Ray/Sports Illustrated Glenn is the next player the Tigers will have on campus. You need to have a quarterback in every recruiting class, and the coaching staff is pushing hard to get Glenn to commit to Auburn. Glenn is 6'2 and weighs 195 pounds. He is a very accurate pro-style quarterback and would be a great fit on the Plains. Glenn has family ties to Auburn, so the coaching staff feels they can get him. Ian Geffrard © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Geffrard is not as highly ranked as some of these other recruits, but he is a dominant offensive tackle. He is 6'6 and weighs 350 pounds. He is the size you are looking for in an SEC tackle. The coaching staff could turn him into a stud on the offensive line with his size and strength. Offensive line is a position of need for the Tigers currently, so adding Geffrard would be great for the future. Keyon Brown Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Brown is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the 313th player in the 2023 class. He is 6'3 and weighs 188 pounds. Brown has excellent hands and is very elusive in the open field. With his height, Brown is the type of receiver that can win 50/50 balls. Newly hired receivers coach Ike Hilliard will sell to Brown what he can do for him in the hopes of making him a Tiger. Receiver is another position of need, so adding Brown would be a great way to get the ball rolling.

This will be a massive weekend on the Plains where the coaching staff will try to start getting recruits of the 2023 class committed.

