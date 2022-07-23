Skip to main content

Bo Jackson to cover funearl cost of victims from Uvalde shooting

Bo Jackson paying for funearls of Uvalde shooting victims.

In May, a tragic shooting occurred in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman killed 19 young students and two beloved teachers. 

Former Auburn running back Bo Jackson stepped in to help make the grieving process easier for the families by covering the costs of the funerals. 

Jackson gave a statement to Texas Governor Greg Abbott explaining why he did this, and Jackson said, "So the families would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved." 

While there are no words to describe the pain and horror caused by this event, it is refreshing to see that there are people who want to help. 

While most people know Jackson for his impressive football career, he is also known for being kind and compassionate. This makes it no surprise he is playing such an important role in one of the largest tragedies in American history. 

The way this can be wrapped back to Auburn is by seeing how wonderful the community is. It is very inspiring to see Jackson do what he did for the families of this tragedy. It reminds us how through all bad situations in life, good people will rally and be there to help.

All we can do now is hope that this gesture does exactly what Jackson intended and takes a little bit of stress off these families as they grieve.

People often use the term "Auburn Man" or "Auburn Woman." Jackson's actions shed some light on what is meant by that term. 

Oct 12, 1985; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back Bo Jackson (34) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at Jordan Hare Stadium.
Bo Jackson to cover funearl cost of victims from Uvalde shooting

