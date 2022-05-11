Quarterback Brock Glenn to Auburn keeps making more sense

Brock Glenn appears to be the quarterback to watch in the 2023 class for the Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers missed out on in-state star Christopher Vizzina after he committed to Clemson. That quickly left Brock Glenn as the favorite to be Auburn's quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class.

The Lausanne Collegiate School quarterback is being recruited hard by the Tigers. He was most recently on campus in early April. That's also when Auburn the Memphis, TN native.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia wrote about the quarterback pecking order in the 2023 class and how it was impacted after Arch Manning announced his top three of Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. He spent a paragraph discussing Glenn and where he stands.

Glenn, also expected to compete at the regional event, has become Auburn's key quarterback target with in-state star Christopher Vizzina off the board to Clemson and targets like Moore looking like long shot commitments as more visits are planned and taken. Missouri appeared to be a top contender before adding Johnson over the weekend, leaving Mike Leach and Mississippi State as a program to watch in the developing race. Texas A&M has also been ramping up communication despite having yet to offer the Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School standout, who totaled 26 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior.

It appears that Auburn is the favorite for Glenn over Mississippi State. However, two predictions have been placed for Mississippi State on 247 while On3's prediction machine has Auburn at a 99% chance to land the quarterback.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube