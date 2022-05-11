Skip to main content

Quarterback Brock Glenn to Auburn keeps making more sense

Brock Glenn appears to be the quarterback to watch in the 2023 class for the Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers missed out on in-state star Christopher Vizzina after he committed to Clemson. That quickly left Brock Glenn as the favorite to be Auburn's quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class. 

The Lausanne Collegiate School quarterback is being recruited hard by the Tigers. He was most recently on campus in early April. That's also when Auburn the Memphis, TN native. 

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia wrote about the quarterback pecking order in the 2023 class and how it was impacted after Arch Manning announced his top three of Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. He spent a paragraph discussing Glenn and where he stands. 

Glenn, also expected to compete at the regional event, has become Auburn's key quarterback target with in-state star Christopher Vizzina off the board to Clemson and targets like Moore looking like long shot commitments as more visits are planned and taken. Missouri appeared to be a top contender before adding Johnson over the weekend, leaving Mike Leach and Mississippi State as a program to watch in the developing race. Texas A&M has also been ramping up communication despite having yet to offer the Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School standout, who totaled 26 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior. 

It appears that Auburn is the favorite for Glenn over Mississippi State. However, two predictions have been placed for Mississippi State on 247 while On3's prediction machine has Auburn at a 99% chance to land the quarterback. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Football

Quarterback Brock Glenn to Auburn keeps making more sense

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with the umpires during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham32
Podcasts

Podcast: Is there cause for concern with the Auburn football season?

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Recruiting

Four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh sets official visit with Auburn

By Lance Dawe11 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn blows out Troy in midweek game

By Andrew Stefaniak11 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Five things that need to happen for Auburn football to make it to the SEC Championship

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Check out where Jabari Smith lands in the latest NBA Mock Draft

By Gray Oldenburg19 hours ago
Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22.
Football

Auburn football will look to use Landen King more in 2022

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin gets his team ready to start the first practice of spring.First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football recruiting and transfer portal updates

By Zac BlackerbyMay 10, 2022