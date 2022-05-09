Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin has a better grasp of recruiting in the SEC in year two

Harsin and the Tigers are hitting the recruiting trail hard this offseason.

Despite Auburn currently having two commitments in this year's recruiting class, the energy surrounding the program is much different.

Harsin and his staff seem to have a better sense of direction. The marketing has been great, and the messaging (outside of the NFL Draft) has been superb.

Here is what Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. had to say on the Locked On Auburn Podcast about Bryan Harsin's recent comments about how much better recruiting is going this offseason as opposed to last year.

I'm not surprised that he admitted something like that... It's pretty clear to see that things were slow last year, and I think from a talent acquisition standpoint, Auburn was really forced to go outside the box. Heavy in the JUCO ranks and in transfer portal.

I do think it was a bit different for the Tigers last season, and (Harsin) admitted that. Auburn also had assistant coaching turnover in the meantime, and I think since the early spring window, this year has looked successful.

Jimmy Brumbaugh and Ike Hilliard have been particularly strong recruiters, and we know Zac Etheridge has been great. I think that Auburn looks like they are going to contend for more top-tier talent within their footprint- Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. That is where the great Auburn teams have pulled elites from. Auburn has to win in those states to contend. It all starts with home. 

That's where perception begins to change with Auburn in this class despite only having two commitments right now. A lot of teams are in that same neighborhood. I do think that with the spring evaluation period here and eventually camp season, kids will visit Auburn and compete for their offers.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Football

Bryan Harsin has a better grasp of recruiting in the SEC in year two

By Lance Dawe25 seconds ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny Dichiara vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Auburn baseball moves up in latest Baseball America Poll

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

What are the odds for Auburn football winning the SEC Championship in 2022?

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

What another 1,000-yard season would do for Tank Bigsby

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Charles Barkley breaks down his plan to stop fans from speaking poorly to athletes

By Zac Blackerby8 hours ago
Copy of Copy of Locked On Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Podcasts

Podcast: Is Auburn football impacted by the new NIL rules?

By Zac Blackerby8 hours ago
Auburn baseball's John Armstrong vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Auburn baseball drops series to Arkansas; hosting chances are still alive

By Lindsay Crosby18 hours ago
Auburn baseball's John Armstrong vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Auburn baseball's comeback bid falls short in series finale vs Arkansas

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago