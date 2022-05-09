Bryan Harsin has a better grasp of recruiting in the SEC in year two

Despite Auburn currently having two commitments in this year's recruiting class, the energy surrounding the program is much different.

Harsin and his staff seem to have a better sense of direction. The marketing has been great, and the messaging (outside of the NFL Draft) has been superb.

Here is what Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. had to say on the Locked On Auburn Podcast about Bryan Harsin's recent comments about how much better recruiting is going this offseason as opposed to last year.

I'm not surprised that he admitted something like that... It's pretty clear to see that things were slow last year, and I think from a talent acquisition standpoint, Auburn was really forced to go outside the box. Heavy in the JUCO ranks and in transfer portal. I do think it was a bit different for the Tigers last season, and (Harsin) admitted that. Auburn also had assistant coaching turnover in the meantime, and I think since the early spring window, this year has looked successful. Jimmy Brumbaugh and Ike Hilliard have been particularly strong recruiters, and we know Zac Etheridge has been great. I think that Auburn looks like they are going to contend for more top-tier talent within their footprint- Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. That is where the great Auburn teams have pulled elites from. Auburn has to win in those states to contend. It all starts with home. That's where perception begins to change with Auburn in this class despite only having two commitments right now. A lot of teams are in that same neighborhood. I do think that with the spring evaluation period here and eventually camp season, kids will visit Auburn and compete for their offers.

