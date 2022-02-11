UPDATE: Former Arkansas State AD speaks out on Bryan Harsin

UPDATE: Since writing this story and referencing Andy Hodges' article from All Hogs, former AD Terry Mohajir spoke out on Twitter defending Bryan Harsin.

Mohajir responded to Barrett Sallee, a well-known college football writer, claiming that the original report is false and that he wanted Harsin to stay at Arkansas State.

Mohajir was the AD at Arkansas State from 2012 to 2021. He left that job to be the AD at UCF where he currently holds the position.

ORIGINAL POST: Andy Hodges at All Hogs wrote about the lack of surprise that Arkansas State folks are having while watching everything transpire down on The Plains.

Hodges wrote a story on Wednesday that stated the following.

A lot of people over in Jonesboro have honestly been wondering how it took that long for it to happen. They had their fill of Harsin at Arkansas State in less than a year and a source said he was there when athletics director Terry Mohajir told him he was out. "Oh, (Harsin) was going to be fired," the source said. "I was standing right there when Terry told him after he had to go get him for a press conference."

The conversation around Harsin being let go from Auburn has gone on for about a week and no one at Auburn has pulled the trigger or ponied up the $18 million that it would take to pay his buyout.

Hodges' article claims that Arkansas State was getting ready to fire Harsin after he blew off a postgame press conference and a radio interview. He said that they caught a break when Harsin accepted the job at Boise State.

1 / 3

In 2013, Harsin's one year as the head coach of the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he went 7-5 and won a share of the Sun Belt Championship. They earned a berth in the GoDaddy Bowl.

There's a clear divide among Auburn fans where some are siding with Harsin and pointing their finger at the Auburn administration while the others look at Harsin's emerging track record and recruiting efforts and say it is time to move on.

It's easy to see both sides in the matter. One thing everyone can agree on is that this whole situation has been handled poorly.

If Auburn is going to come out of this in a better situation, everyone needs to get on the same page, ASAP.