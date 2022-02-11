Skip to main content

UPDATE: Former Arkansas State AD speaks out on Bryan Harsin

Maybe things weren't as bad as the original story.

UPDATE: Since writing this story and referencing Andy Hodges' article from All Hogs, former AD Terry Mohajir spoke out on Twitter defending Bryan Harsin. 

Mohajir responded to Barrett Sallee, a well-known college football writer, claiming that the original report is false and that he wanted Harsin to stay at Arkansas State. 

Mohajir was the AD at Arkansas State from 2012 to 2021. He left that job to be the AD at UCF where he currently holds the position. 

ORIGINAL POST: Andy Hodges at All Hogs wrote about the lack of surprise that Arkansas State folks are having while watching everything transpire down on The Plains. 

Hodges wrote a story on Wednesday that stated the following. 

A lot of people over in Jonesboro have honestly been wondering how it took that long for it to happen.

They had their fill of Harsin at Arkansas State in less than a year and a source said he was there when athletics director Terry Mohajir told him he was out.

"Oh, (Harsin) was going to be fired," the source said. "I was standing right there when Terry told him after he had to go get him for a press conference."

The conversation around Harsin being let go from Auburn has gone on for about a week and no one at Auburn has pulled the trigger or ponied up the $18 million that it would take to pay his buyout. 

Hodges' article claims that Arkansas State was getting ready to fire Harsin after he blew off a postgame press conference and a radio interview. He said that they caught a break when Harsin accepted the job at Boise State. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with an official during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.

1 / 3

In 2013, Harsin's one year as the head coach of the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he went 7-5 and won a share of the Sun Belt Championship. They earned a berth in the GoDaddy Bowl. 

There's a clear divide among Auburn fans where some are siding with Harsin and pointing their finger at the Auburn administration while the others look at Harsin's emerging track record and recruiting efforts and say it is time to move on. 

It's easy to see both sides in the matter. One thing everyone can agree on is that this whole situation has been handled poorly. 

If Auburn is going to come out of this in a better situation, everyone needs to get on the same page, ASAP. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team from the bench at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

3 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Releases

Statement from Auburn Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin

8 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Releases

President Jay Gogue updates the Auburn Family on the football program review

8 hours ago
Jun 18, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson observes the national anthem prior to the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Who starts for Auburn baseball in 2022?

10 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn appears to be keeping Bryan Harsin as head coach

10 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Auburn football needs wide receivers, Bryan Harsin update, Auburn basketball preview vs Texas A&M

13 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with the umpires during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham32
Football

UPDATE: Former Arkansas State AD speaks out on Bryan Harsin

Feb 10, 2022
Former Auburn and current Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) walks onto the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally Super Bowl Lvi Feb 7 287
Football

C. J. Uzomah is ready to bathe in Skyline Chili if the Bengals win the Super Bowl

Feb 10, 2022