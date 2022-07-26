Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin hires former NFL Scout Cole Brown to be the Assistant Director of Player Personel

Harsin adds former NFL Scout Cole Brown to the Auburn staff.

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has made another off-field coaching staff addition. 

Coach Harsin and recently hired Drew Fabianich brought on Cole Brown to join the Auburn staff. 

Brown will take on the role of Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He spent most of his career with the New York Giants as a scout. 

Brown was most recently on staff at Michigan State but has left that job to be on staff at Auburn. 

Fabianich has made it clear that he wants to bring on some great people who understand the game of football to help the team scout and recruit. Fabianich has done just that by bringing Brown on the staff. 

Many Auburn fans don't see the hard work the off-field coaches put in to help the Auburn team be the best they can be. 

Many coaches in these positions, like Brown and Fabianich, help Coach Harsin find the recruits that the team will pursue. 

One nice thing about Brown and Fabianich is that they both have experience scouting and coaching in the NFL. This means they know the game at its highest level, and it should be an easy transition for them to do their job at the college level. 

This helps Coach Harsin because he is so busy helping prepare the team for the season that he needs coaches to help him find the players to recruit. 

The fact that Coach Harsin and Fabianich are working so hard to bring in the best scouting and recruiting personnel possible is very exciting. We don't often hear about this, so Auburn working hard to have the best off-field staff will help Coach Harsin have the best product on the field. 

Hopefully, Coach Harsin and Fabianich will continue to bring on these staff members to help Auburn compete with the powerhouse schools on the recruiting trail.

