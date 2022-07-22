Bryan Harsin gets a chance to share his thoughts on Zach Calzada

On the final day of SEC Media, Days Bryan Harsin took the stand to update everyone on the state of the Auburn football program.

One thing everyone knew would be asked about is the quarterback room.

Coach Harsin was asked, "What has Zach Calzada brought to your program, and what plans do you have for him in that quarterback room?

Coach Harsin had this to say in response, "Zach has been awesome. He's really been awesome. One thing, when you're talking about quarterbacks, I would say any position, but when you transfer, this goes for all transfer guys, for whatever reason that first opportunity that you took didn't work out. Also being a young player, transitioning to that second year, you also realize you don't know what you don't know coming in.

The one thing about Zach that I appreciate when I asked him, What are some of the things that you've learned, like I was asked today, it was really just about what it takes to be successful at this level playing that position.

Every day he's been there, just the work ethic, the focus, the attention to detail, the little opportunities to do more when he has a chance to do that, has really become his foundation.

So we appreciate that. We appreciate his leadership. We appreciate just his work ethic. He has experience. He's played. The only unfortunate thing is we didn't get a chance to have him in spring because of his shoulder going through all the team periods because we hurt him during the season.

It's one of those that you go back and look on it, you're like, Damn, I wish that hadn't have happened. But he's with us now and he's getting his opportunities in the summer. He's going to be full go in the spring.

So to me he's provided a lot. I think that quarterback room, the competition in that room, the mentality in that room, Coach Kiesau has done a great job, because we're obviously going through a competition right now. Every single one of those quarterbacks, they bring something to the table. They're all pushing themselves.

They know it's really about them, when they get their opportunity to make it count, but also support each other, be great teammates. Hey, we'll make a decision on who gets to play. Maybe it's a couple guys that get an opportunity to play down the road. We don't know that yet, but there will be a decision made at some point going into that Mercer game of who our starter's going to be."

It's exciting to see all of the good things that Coach Harsin has to say about Calzada.

There will be a battle for the starting job, but if Calzada was to come out on top of that battle, it seems the coaching staff has a ton of belief in him.

