Bryan Harsin talks TJ Finley, depth chart, upcoming game against Mercer

"We're always evaluating. He won the starting job, and that's the focus going into this week. Beyond this game, and not to create any controversy or any issues, but it's football. You never know, right? You have guys at other positions - you guys have the depth chart - Shedrick Jackson is our starting X wide receiver, and Marcus Harris is our starting defensive tackle. It's really the same thing, I know we want to focus on the quarterback, it's all the same to me."

"You got to go out there and play well, I think those guys all know that, at the end of the day. It doesn't mean that other guys in backup roles don't want to play and it doesn't mean - you know at the end of the week we were kind of joking about it earlier, I mean we're a strep throat away from somebody else being a starter. So this depth chart right here, that's the reality of our world. Guys get sick, something happens, and I told the team in here too that 'you might be the third string guy, and then come Thursday a guy gets sick, and you're the second string guy, and then he goes out there and on the second play of the game rolls his ankle, you're the starter on the third play of the game just like that."

"If guys are just sitting in here and are pouting about not being in the position they want to be in, they're not going to be ready when their moment is called. TJ has earned it. Those other quarterbacks, they all competed. They're not going to stop working, they're not going to stop trying to prepare to go out there and play. Because they all know that you're one play away."

"As far as practice goes, TJ is going to get the majority of the reps, he's going to be out there running with the blues, and we're going focus on the game plan and what we have to do, and let him go operate and let him know that 'hey, we have your back,' this is his opportunity to go out there and prepare himself for Saturday and hopefully play really really well."