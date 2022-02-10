Skip to main content

C. J. Uzomah is ready to bathe in Skyline Chili if the Bengals win the Super Bowl

The former Auburn tight end made quite the statement on Thursday.

Former Auburn Tiger C. J. Uzomah is ready to celebrate if he wins a Super Bowl on Sunday. 

He said that he would take a bath in Skyline Chili if the Cincinnati Bengals win the Super Bowl against the Las Angeles Rams this weekend. 

The Bengals have caught fire down the stretch of the NFL season and have found ways to win every step of the way in the postseason. 

Uzomah was carted off in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs but seems in good spirits as he and his team appear ready to take the field on Sunday.

Skyline Chili has become synonymous with the city of Cincinnati, Ohio, and is only fitting for the former Auburn Tigers to celebrate. Uzomah has become known for his fun and charming personality throughout the league, much like how he was known during his time at Auburn. While Skylinechili may taste good, I don't know if it's worth bathing in. Uzomah did note that he would wear swim trunks. 

During the 2021 season, Uzomah hauled in 49 catches for 493 yards and five scores and has really benefitted from quarterback Joe Burrow's ascension over the second half of the 2021 campaign. 

Uzomah and the Bengals will take on the Las Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at 5:30 p.m. CT. 

