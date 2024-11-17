Is Cam Coleman Auburn’s Go-To Wide Receiver?
The Auburn offense smashed ULM with star freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman catching 8 passes for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns. After Coleman’s standout performance, did he become the Tigers’ go-to wide receiver?
That the question needed to be asked shows there’s evidence to support that good news lies ahead for Auburn fans no matter one’s answer.
A person who argued KeAndre Lambert-Smith should be considered the go-to receiver with 40 receptions, 761 yards, a 19-yard average, and 8 touchdowns had valid points. He was certainly really good against the Warhawks.
His impact was evident with 6 receptions, 104 yards, a 17.3 average, and a touchdown. So even after the ULM game, Lambert-Smith had far better numbers than the upstart freshman.
Coleman’s statistics reached 23 receptions, 392 yards, a 17-yard average, and 5 touchdowns. Lambert-Smith has held the statistical advantage all season, but Coleman’s ULM output did show that he’s at least closing the gap.
Looking back at Coleman’s 2024 season, he never went off like the game against the Warhawks. Coleman’s best output occurred against Oklahoma with 3 receptions and 82 yards. Prior to the ULM game, he never caught more than four passes during a game. Coleman’s efficiency was also elite versus ULM.
According to Pro Football Focus, Coleman’s receptions to targets ratio was eight of nine for 88.9%. His last three games included being targeted 16 times with 13 receptions, good for 81.3%. By comparison, his first six games resulted in 10 receptions from 22 targets, just 45.5%. Looking back at Coleman’s ULM first half production also helped demonstrate how he’s become a focal point.
He had 7 receptions, 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. Perhaps just as importantly, Coleman’s first quarter touchdown catch and run for 20 yards opened the scoring.
Auburn’s drive had stagnated. Presented with a third down and three, quarterback Payton Thorne looked for Coleman and delivered a strike. After the catch, Coleman’s athleticism and size led him to the end zone. It’s a great sign the signal-caller faithfully threw Coleman the football in a critical situation. Coleman’s big day took place during different kinds of situations.
Notably, three of Coleman’s eight receptions came from a third down or fourth down. That fact alone showed he was happy to make a play when it mattered most. Another valuable play stemmed from his fourth down and four touchdown reception during the third quarter. Once again, that 22-yard touchdown play represented Thorne looking Coleman’s way during a big moment when he might have thrown to Lambert-Smith earlier this season. Coleman also kept Auburn’s offense on pace.
Coleman earned four receptions accounting for less than 10 yards. They were plays that helped the Auburn offense stay ahead of the chains and also included his 3-yard fade ball score. When ULM tried to play physical with Coleman, he often beat the Warhawks further down the football field before corralling passes. Four of his receptions went for at least 16 yards.
Finally, just the confidence Coleman played with.
He was full of energy from the moment he began warming up and throughout the game. Coleman’s enthusiasm was obvious. Auburn players fed off of his attitude and game-changing plays.
The best news came from the fact that Lambert-Smith and Coleman were a great duo against ULM and both should be considered proven commodities that Texas A&M and Alabama will have to contend with.
In the end, Coleman should at least be considered a contender to be Auburn’s go-to receiver, and there likely won't be a better argument in 2025.