Auburn Tigers Transfer Portal Tracker, Every Player Coming and Going

The NCAA transfer portal opens for college football on January 2nd, but players around the country whose seasons have ended have already announced their intentions to enter.

The Auburn Tigers will likely be busy in the portal, as are most teams that have a coaching change. Alex Golesh was hired on Sunday, November 30th, and hit the ground running with the Early Signing Period opening just three days later.

His first month on the job will be one of his busiest as he attempts to hold on to key players while laying the groundwork to bring in players who can help the Tigers avoid their sixth-straight seven-loss season.

We'll keep tabs on all the players that are entering the transfer portal from Auburn (Outgoing) as well as players who announce their intentions, and eventually sign, with the Tigers from the portal (Incoming).

Auburn Tigers Transfer Portal Incoming (0)

N/A

Auburn Tigers Transfer Portal Outgoing (4)

12/6 Former 5-Star wide receiver Perry Thompson. Thompson had 22 catches for 280 yards in his two seasons with the Tigers. He'll have three years to play two.

12/6 Former Maryland transfer Caleb Wheatland will enter the portal for his senior season. Wheatland saw action in just three games for the Tigers in 2025.

12/6 To no one's surprise, Antonio Coleman will leave Auburn. Coleman was suspended indefinitely by former head coach Hugh Freeze in August for violation of team rules.

12/4 Cornerback Raion Strader becomes the first Auburn Tigers player under new head coach Alex Golesh to enter the portal. Strader played in 11 games this season, but managed to tally only nine tackles in 179 total snaps of action.

WR Perry Thompson, Sophomore

LB Caleb Wheatland, Senior

DL Antonio Coleman, Freshman

CB Raion Strader, Junior

Auburn Tigers Class of 2026 High School, JC Signees (18)

Chris Wells, DE, 6'3, 225, Petal, Miss.

Corey Wells, DL, 6'5, 330, Petal, Miss.

Tavian Branch, DL, 6'4, 295, Taylor, Pa.

Jaquez Wilkes, LB, 6'4, 245, Wadley, Ala.

Shadarius Toodle, LB, 6'3, 235, Mobile, Ala.

Adam Balogoun-Ali

, LB, 6'2, 215, Palm Beach, Fla.

Travis Wakefield, LS, 6'2, 210, Nashville, Tenn.

Mykall Lundy-Foster, OL, 6'4, 320, Tallahassee, Fla.

Parker Pritchett, OL, 6'5, 310, Fort Mitchell, Ala.

Wilson Zierer

, OL, 6'6, 295, Munich, Germany

Mason Mathis, OL, 6'6, 310, Pace, FL

Rhys Brush, QB, 6'2, 187, Tampa, Fla.

Wayne Henry, DB, 5'10, 160, Baltimore, Md.

Shadrick Toodle Jr, DB, 6'4, 210, Mobile, Ala.

Damonte Tabb, DB, 6'2, 175, Alabaster, AL

DJ Broughton, TE, 6'5, 225, Mobile, Ala.

DeShawn Spencer, WR, 5'11, 165, Mobile, Ala.

Brian Williams Jr., WR, 6'4, 190, Orlando, Fla.