Cam Coleman Views Iron Bowl As ‘Revenge Tour’
The Auburn Tigers seek to snap its four-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl. It’s the longest Iron Bowl losing streak since Bear Bryant was at the Crimson Tide’s helm. Two of those losses came at home for Auburn inside Jordan-Hare Stadium and were both heartbreaking losses.
Freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman, who is coming off a performance against Texas A&M that earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors, attended the previous two Iron Bowls and hopes to help the Tigers end their losing streak in the series.
“Really a revenge tour,” Coleman said. “We’re going in their place and we’re really just going to go into their crib and just take over and have fun while we’re doing it. This is going to be some of the last memories we make with each other so let’s go make it a memorable game.”
This is not Coleman’s first time playing inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. He led Central Phenix City High School to a state championship as a senior last season.
“Going into Bryant-Denny, it’s a stadium,” Coleman. “It’s a good atmosphere, good crowd. The fans are going to be engaged. We’ve just got to lock in. I know it’s going to be loud. We’ve just got to lock in, do what we’ve been practicing the whole year, have a good week of practice and really just go in there and execute and have fun.”
Alabama’s secondary has been one of the team’s better units this season. Coleman and the rest of Auburn’s wide receivers have their work cut out for them but are focused on preparation for the game.
“Really, everybody is a challenge every week,” Coleman said. “But I prepare throughout the week, offseason. So I’m going to rely on my alignment, assignment, fundamentals, and it’s going to be a good matchup between us. Me, Dre, Malcolm, it’s going to be a good matchup for all of us this week.”
Coleman and the Tigers will attempt to secure bowl eligibility by pulling off an upset win over Alabama on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and ABC will carry the television broadcast.