Two Auburn Tigers Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
After the Auburn Tigers upset the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in a quadruple-overtime classic inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, the Southeastern Conference recognized two members of the team.
Running back Jarquez Hunter was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Wide receiver Cam Coleman was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Hunter rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns off 28 carries. Additionally, Hunter caught four passes for 23 yards. Hunter’s previous SEC Player of the Week acknowledgment came after Auburn’s road win over Kentucky. That week, he rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns off 23 carries, adding 19 receiving yards off four receptions.
Hunter has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games this season and has also rushed for 97 and 91 yards in two additional games. Hunter crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career in Auburn’s win over Louisiana-Monroe. His season total sits at 1,145 yards and eight touchdowns off 174 carries going into the final week of the regular season.
Coleman caught seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Tigers in all three categories. This was the second game in a row and the second time in his young career that Coleman has caught for over 100 yards in a game. The Texas A&M win was the fourth game in which Coleman has led the Tigers in receiving yards this season.
Hunter, Coleman and the rest of the Tigers return to action on Saturday, looking to pull off their second upset in a row by beating the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide in the 89th edition of the Iron Bowl. An Auburn win would be its first victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala. since 2010. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and ABC will carry the television broadcast.