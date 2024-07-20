Can Too Many Cooks Sink Auburn Tigers Offense?
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze isn't going to be afraid to delegate control over his offense on game days, with the plan being to kick start a major offensive revival on the Plains.
Of course, what's often fantastic in theory - just simply doesn't stack up when put into practice.
Indeed, there goes the cautionary tale, but Coach Freeze has a plan to fully embrace the dual play calling responsibilities of offensive coordinator Derrick Nix and quarterback coach Kent Austin regardless.
"(Nix is) going to have free rein on the early downs, because we've all planned it and agreed upon it," Freeze said at SEC media Days in Dallas. " ... He's got free rein there. And Kent is probably going to do third-and-long for me. He's always done that and done really good. Obviously, we don't want to be in that."
If we can translate all this down to more simple terms for a minute - Nix will follow the predetermined script as such - while Austin will get the opportunity to free wheel plays which best suit quarterback Peyton Thorne -- got that?
Ok, it's probably not as simplistic as that, but the general plan is to let both men play to their strengths as coaches. As far as Austin is concerned, he's climbing down from an advisory role back into the cut and thrust of play calling, the adjustment will therefore be suitably intense.
Having been the architect of the worst passing attack in the SEC last year, it's understandable that Freeze wants to attack the problem with gusto and plenty of fresh ideas.
Some might argue that the Tigers head coach is coming more than slightly from left field, but it's clear that he feels he's got total confidence in the distinct skills both Nix and Austin will bring to the table - albeit he remains very much in the driver's seat.
"Now that it's back to our terminology that I'm very comfortable with, once we have a successful play or it's not third-and-long, I'm going to have the freedom and flexibility to jump in," Freeze explained. "Certainly with our landmarks, I usually will control those, for things that we want to see as shots and such.
So, it'll be a mixture and a combination .But it'll be something that we've all agreed upon, this is the shell of the game plan until we need to make adjustments."
Having said all of that, Freeze will be pulling the strings together when it comes to running the entire operation. Adopting the policy of employing not one but two co-drivers really does run the risk of confusing their starting quarterback somewhat, it's going to need everyone to their roles and presumably stick to them also.
It's particularly noteworthy that Freeze apparently feels total confidence that Thorne will be able to cope with as many as three different voices ringing in his ear hole on Saturday's.
Whether or not Thorne can process the different sources of information he's being provided is the real rub to any potential success this coming season.
In the final analysis, Freeze feels he's got a talented and experienced signal caller who can blossom in year two together as a duo, it's clear that the head coach believes that his quarterback's confidence is now undoubtedly on the rise.
"Again, I think it's two things. I've seen him play at a high level at a power five school," Freeze insisted from the podium in Dallas. "Two, I think in year two with us and him sensing the chemistry in the offensive staff room is bred confidence in him, but probably most importantly I think he feels like if he's supposed to take a three-step drop from the shot gun and throw a curl route, I think he feels confident that he has guys that can win. And when you are not confident on that they can win at the top end, you become really really hesitant and your throw is late or it doesn't go off at all and now the pressure comes. And those three things to me are the reason I'm optimistic for him in year two."
Did anyone mention collaborative?