Skip to main content

Former Auburn Tiger Carl Lawson is getting back to full health with the New York Jets

Carl Lawson is excited to get back to playing football.

A year ago, Carl Lawson was ready to play his first season with the New York Jets. Those plans changed after he tore his Achilles tendon on August 19th during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. 

The former Auburn Tiger signed a three-year, $45 million contract in March 2021 with the New York Jets. Since then, he's been working on getting on the field for his new team. 

“I’m feeling good,” Lawson said during an interview with NFL Network over the weekend. “Just each day getting better. Excited to be out here. Love football, so nothing better I could ask for. Physically, I’m not where I want to be, but I got to just keep working each day. But I’m out here. Each day I get better. Each day I physically get better, mentally get better. Football’s starting to come back to me, and, like I said, that’s all I could really ask for.”

The Jets are excited to have Lawson help out their defense. 

Jets head coach Rober Saleh said, "When you turn on the tape, all he does is win over and over and over again, so in the NFL, you can never have too many guys who just win play after play after play, so that’s why he fits in any scheme. He’s a guy that’s going to line up and he’s going to absolutely dominate his one-on-ones, especially in money situations where you need somebody to affect the game, and that’s the type of player he is.”

Lawson was a fourth-round pick out of AUburn to the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2020, his last season with the Bengals, Lawson was second in the NFL with 32 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Defensive lineman Carl Lawson loosens up during the opening day of the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 27, 2022. Opening Of The 2022 New York Jets Training Camp In Florham Park Nj On July 27 2022
Football

Former Auburn Tiger Carl Lawson is getting back to full health with the New York Jets

By Zac Blackerbyjust now
20211204_Yale vs Auburn Basketball_10992
Basketball

Three takeaways from Auburn basketball's loss to the Israeli National team

By Andrew Stefaniak4 hours ago
20211106_NCAA Football- Auburn at Texas A&M_6451
Football

Auburn's schedule is well represented in the preseason USA Today poll.

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) grabs a rebound against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ta'Quan Woodley (55) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Dylan Cardwell and Yohan Traore team up for a great play

By Andrew Stefaniak20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Dylan Cardwell #44 and K.D. Johnson #0 of the Auburn Tigers react after Jabari Smith #10's dunk against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Basketball

WATCH: KD Johnson drains a three in Israel

By Andrew Stefaniak20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Dylan Cardwell #44 and K.D. Johnson #0 of the Auburn Tigers react after Jabari Smith #10's dunk against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Basketball

Auburn basketball falls to Israel National Team 95-86

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Coach Bruce Pearl.Auburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel National Team

By Zac BlackerbyAug 8, 2022 9:26 AM EDT
Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.
Basketball

WATCH: Every highlight from Auburn basketball's win over the Israel Select team

By Andrew StefaniakAug 7, 2022 10:00 PM EDT