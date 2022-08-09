Former Auburn Tiger Carl Lawson is getting back to full health with the New York Jets

A year ago, Carl Lawson was ready to play his first season with the New York Jets. Those plans changed after he tore his Achilles tendon on August 19th during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

The former Auburn Tiger signed a three-year, $45 million contract in March 2021 with the New York Jets. Since then, he's been working on getting on the field for his new team.

“I’m feeling good,” Lawson said during an interview with NFL Network over the weekend. “Just each day getting better. Excited to be out here. Love football, so nothing better I could ask for. Physically, I’m not where I want to be, but I got to just keep working each day. But I’m out here. Each day I get better. Each day I physically get better, mentally get better. Football’s starting to come back to me, and, like I said, that’s all I could really ask for.”

The Jets are excited to have Lawson help out their defense.

Jets head coach Rober Saleh said, "When you turn on the tape, all he does is win over and over and over again, so in the NFL, you can never have too many guys who just win play after play after play, so that’s why he fits in any scheme. He’s a guy that’s going to line up and he’s going to absolutely dominate his one-on-ones, especially in money situations where you need somebody to affect the game, and that’s the type of player he is.”

Lawson was a fourth-round pick out of AUburn to the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2020, his last season with the Bengals, Lawson was second in the NFL with 32 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks.

