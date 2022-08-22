Skip to main content

WATCH: Chandler Wooten picks off a pass for the Arizona Cardinals

Chandler Wooten shines for the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals. In week two of the NFL Preseason, Wooten had a great game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wooten had six tackles and was just one short of leading the team. He added two tackles for loss and an interception to his solid showing. He also broke up a pass highlighting how well he did in coverage. 

The interception was a great play where Wooten fell into coverage and was able to read the quarterback's eyes and pick the ball off. He then returned the ball about ten yards setting his offense up in the red zone.

In his college career at Auburn, Wooten only had two interceptions, so it is great to see that he recorded a pick early in his career in the NFL.

Wooten is looking to make the roster after not hearing his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Auburn fans know what Wooten is capable of on the football field, so it will come as no surprise that he had such a good game in the NFL Preseason. Now the Auburn community needs to root on Wooten as he continues to try and make the roster.

Let's watch Wooten's first professional interception.

Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Nfl Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals
