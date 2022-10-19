Chandler Wooten signs with the Carolina Panthers

Chandler Wooten went undrafted and signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Wooten had a great preseason making a case for him to make the team, but he was unfortunately cut and stayed with the Cardinals as a member of their practice squad.

The Carolina Panthers signed Wooten off the Cardinals practice squad, and he will take over the roster spot left open on the Panthers roster from the Robby Anderson trade.

This is great for Wooten because he will be on the Panthers' active roster.

It is always heartwarming to hear the stories of players who went undrafted and made it in the NFL, and Wooten is on his way to making himself the protagonist in one of these stories.

The Panthers have not been off to a very hot start and even fired their coach not even halfway into the season.

The team has some great players in running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver DJ Moore, and former Auburn standout Derrick Brown but these great players have not translated to wins.

Hopefully, Wooten will be able to keep working hard and get himself on the field for special teams, then continue to work up the ladder to where he is getting some in-game snaps at linebacker.

Regardless of if he sees the field or not, it is a great honor to be pulled off of a team's practice squad because this means the league is taking notice to the hard work you are putting in.

