One source is saying four teams are negotiating to join the SEC

Braden Kieth is saying four teams are negotiating to join the SEC.

Braden Kieth of SwimSwam News is reporting that North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Virginia are negotiating to join the SEC. The four ACC teams are trying to void their TV deals per Kieth's report.

This is the only report out with this information so far but it's interesting. This has caused many to be cautious when buying into this report and questioning its legitimacy.

The biggest question from my perspective on this information is that the news about Texas and Oklahoma entering the SEC came out of nowhere. The same can be said with USC and UCLA leaving the Pac 12 to enter the Big 10. The fact that some of these rumored moves are being speculated before the moves happen would be exceptions to the steps on conference realignment that we have seen so far.

Still, interesting to look at Kieth's report.

For a moment, let's assume it's true. After adding Texas and Oklahoma, this would put the SEC at 20 teams and would allow the conference to go different routes with scheduling.

There could be four divisions or pods of five teams or one large conference with different matchups within the conference each year. The possibilities are endless.

Auburn would probably benefit from the move due to being in a better spot than Clemson in most sports and the rivalry with the other Tigers has some history. Auburn is in a better place in almost all sports than Virginia. North Carolina would help Auburn's recruiting prowess with potential basketball matchups. Florida State's football program continues to struggle to find itself.

With all this said, the report seems thin. But still, worthy of attention.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch