Skip to main content

One source is saying four teams are negotiating to join the SEC

Braden Kieth is saying four teams are negotiating to join the SEC.

Braden Kieth of SwimSwam News is reporting that North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Virginia are negotiating to join the SEC. The four ACC teams are trying to void their TV deals per Kieth's report

This is the only report out with this information so far but it's interesting. This has caused many to be cautious when buying into this report and questioning its legitimacy. 

The biggest question from my perspective on this information is that the news about Texas and Oklahoma entering the SEC came out of nowhere. The same can be said with USC and UCLA leaving the Pac 12 to enter the Big 10. The fact that some of these rumored moves are being speculated before the moves happen would be exceptions to the steps on conference realignment that we have seen so far. 

Still, interesting to look at Kieth's report. 

For a moment, let's assume it's true. After adding Texas and Oklahoma, this would put the SEC at 20 teams and would allow the conference to go different routes with scheduling. 

There could be four divisions or pods of five teams or one large conference with different matchups within the conference each year. The possibilities are endless. 

Auburn would probably benefit from the move due to being in a better spot than Clemson in most sports and the rivalry with the other Tigers has some history. Auburn is in a better place in almost all sports than Virginia. North Carolina would help Auburn's recruiting prowess with potential basketball matchups. Florida State's football program continues to struggle to find itself. 

With all this said, the report seems thin. But still, worthy of attention. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

September 1, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd (10) is sacked by Auburn Tigers defensive end Corey Lemonier (55) in the first half at the Georgia Dome.
Football

One source is saying four teams are negotiating to join the SEC

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Colby Wooden expects the Auburn defense to be better next season

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets first round draft pick Jabari Smith Jr. smiles during a press conference at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

How to watch Jabari Smith play for the Houston Rockets vs the Orlando Magic

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Lance Dawe7 hours ago
Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) carries against the Georgia State Panthers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn09
Football

Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett leads the nation in a key stat

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Five recruits Auburn football needs to pursue hard

By Andrew StefaniakJul 6, 2022
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Trace Bright (21) throws in the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Trace Bright Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay CrosbyJul 6, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

Auburn football's Bryan Harsin ranked towards the bottom of SEC coaches

By Zac BlackerbyJul 6, 2022