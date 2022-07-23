Auburn offensive line target sets commitment date

It's down to four schools for Connor Lew.

The 3-star interior offensive line target from Acworth, Georiga is set to announce his decision on August 5th according to his personal Twitter page.

His decision will be between four schools. They are the Auburn Tigers, the Miami Hurricanes, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Clemson Tigers.

In June, Lew took official visits to all four of his final schools. He saw Clemson on June 3rd, Georgia on June 10th, Auburn on Jun 17th, and finished his college tour with Georgia on June 17th.

Georgia appears to be a slight favorite over Auburn according to On3's prediction machine. On3 has Georgia with a 27.2% chance to land Lew. Auburn is listed with a 23.8% chance to win the recruiting battle. Miami is third with 14.7%.

Lew would be a nice addition to Auburn's 2023 class. While it only site at four current members, all four commitments should be able to contribute early and often once they get to school.

Lew's path to playing time may be a little longer than current Auburn commit Bradyn Joiner but as an interior offensive lineman, Auburn will need to reload at that position after losing several interior linemen after the 2022 season due to the NFL Draft and running out of eligibility.

Lew is in a position of need and would be a huge get for the Auburn Tigers in August.

