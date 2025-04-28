Cowboys Sign Auburn TE to UDFA Deal
Former Auburn Tigers’ tight end Rivaldo Fairweather has signed an undrafted free agent with “America’s Team”, the Dallas Cowboys.
Fairweather was the Tigers starting tight end for the last two seasons after transferring from Florida International, where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He appeared in 26 games for the Panthers, racking up 54 catches for 838 yards and five touchdowns.
When he moved to the Plains, he quickly earned the starting job and appeared in 25 games, making 69 catches for 766 yards and eight touchdowns over his two years. He leaves a massive hole at the tight end position that the Tigers will look to fill by the end of summer workouts.
Fairweather heads over to Dallas where he will have to compete for a roster spot as a potential backup and special teams player. Two of the Cowboys' current tight ends are basically locks to make the 53-man roster in returning starter Jake Ferguson and the immediate backup, Luke Schoonmaker. Schoonmaker appeared in all 17 games but started in six while Ferguson was injured in 2024.
Fairweather will have his best chance to go up against Brevyn Spann-Ford, who made just nine catches as a rookie last year as well as Princeton Fant, who didn’t appear in a game in his rookie season in 2024.
If Fairweather proves himself more useful, the Cowboys might take their chance on him either on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad. That will be something to watch as the NFL heads into OTAs and summer workouts.