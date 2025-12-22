NFL Week 17 Opening Odds for Every Game (49ers Favored vs. Bears; Who Wins on Christmas?)
The holiday season is upon us, and the NFL has three Christmas Day games to highlight the week, although all of the Christmas matchups are lacking a little bit of intrigue.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are all eliminated from playoff contention, leaving very little at stake for most of the teams involved in Thursday's games.
Still, we can always bet on those matchups!
The key games in Week 17 actually may be the ones on Saturday, as two AFC playoff teams -- Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers -- battle for seeding before the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers face off with their playoff hopes potentially on the line with just two games left in the regular season.
Sunday's action features a few good games, including the Seattle Seahawks looking to hold on toe the No. 1 seed against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers. Plus, the 4 p.m. EST window features a major matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams look to improve their position in the playoff seeding.
Then on Sunday night, the Chicago Bears look to lock up the NFC North when they take on the San Francisco 49ers.
So, even though Christmas may disappoint from a football standpoint, this is still a massive week in the NFL!
If you're looking to bet on the action and all of the potential playoff scenarios, DraftKings has us covered with opening odds for each of these matchups. This is a perfect time to act on an early lean and potentially get the best number before the odds move closer to kick off.
Here's a look at the opening odds for every game in Week 17 with only a few teams still alive to make the playoffs in each conference.
NFL Odds for Every Week 17 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Christmas Games – Thursday, Dec. 25
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Cowboys -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Lions -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Broncos -10.5 (-110)
- Total: 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Saturday, Dec. 27 Games
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -1.5 (+100)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Ravens -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Dec. 28 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Steelers -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 35.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Patriots -12.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Saints -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Jaguars -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Seahawks -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Bucs -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Bengals -6 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Dec. 28 – 4 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Raiders -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Dec. 28
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Monday Night Football – Dec. 29
Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Rams -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
