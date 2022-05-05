Auburn adds Miami wide receiver Dazalin Worsham through the transfer portal

The Auburn Tigers add a position of need through the transfer portal. Dazalin Worsham, a wide receiver from Miami, announced his commitment to Auburn according to his personal Twitter account.

Worsham was formerly a three-star recruit. He is listed at 6-0, 185-pounds. Through two college seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, he played in just one game and did not record any stats.

Worsham played high school ball at Hewitt-Trusville. His play impressed some Miami reporters during their spring camp. Worsham was named Second-Team All-State, Class 7A for 2018 for his high school efforts.

The transfer receiver is Auburn's first addition after spring practice and was a position group that Auburn coaches were targeting since the end of the 2021 season.

The Birmingham, AL native enters a wide receiver room with a lot of questions. There's plenty of talent but it lacks experience. There will be a path to playing time for Worsham but the timing of his arrival to the program does not offer a lot of time for him to beat out some pass catchers that were present for spring.

Miami's website listed him as a third-year redshirt freshman. This should mean he has four years of eligibility left to spend on The Plains.

Worsham entered the portal on April 29 and Bryan Harsin and the Tigers worked fast to make sure they had a shot for the wide receiver.

