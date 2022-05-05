Skip to main content

Auburn adds Miami wide receiver Dazalin Worsham through the transfer portal

The Auburn Tigers have added a wide receiver via the transfer portal.

The Auburn Tigers add a position of need through the transfer portal. Dazalin Worsham, a wide receiver from Miami, announced his commitment to Auburn according to his personal Twitter account. 

Worsham was formerly a three-star recruit. He is listed at 6-0, 185-pounds. Through two college seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, he played in just one game and did not record any stats. 

Worsham played high school ball at Hewitt-Trusville. His play impressed some Miami reporters during their spring camp. Worsham was named Second-Team All-State, Class 7A for 2018 for his high school efforts. 

The transfer receiver is Auburn's first addition after spring practice and was a position group that Auburn coaches were targeting since the end of the 2021 season. 

The Birmingham, AL native enters a wide receiver room with a lot of questions. There's plenty of talent but it lacks experience. There will be a path to playing time for Worsham but the timing of his arrival to the program does not offer a lot of time for him to beat out some pass catchers that were present for spring. 

Miami's website listed him as a third-year redshirt freshman. This should mean he has four years of eligibility left to spend on The Plains. 

Worsham entered the portal on April 29 and Bryan Harsin and the Tigers worked fast to make sure they had a shot for the wide receiver.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube 

Team Savage wide receiver Dazalin Worsham , of Trussville High School who is committed to Miami, (7) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020. Under07
Football

Auburn adds Miami wide receiver Dazalin Worsham through the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch during overtime during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

Auburn football's offense is on the rise

By Lance Dawe6 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after sweeping South Carolina.
Baseball

Auburn baseball deals with injuries as they prepare for #3 Arkansas

By Lindsay Crosby10 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin gets his team ready to start the first practice of spring.First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Nebraska Transfer Defensive Lineman Casey Rogers names Auburn in top three

By Zac Blackerby11 hours ago
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Podcast: The 2022 Auburn football schedule is ridiculous

By Zac Blackerby11 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Does Auburn football's strength of schedule effect their record in 2022?

By Lance DaweMay 3, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Football

Having Jaiden Ausberry's brother on the roster could be huge for the Auburn Tigers

By Zac BlackerbyMay 3, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Podcasts

Podcast: When is Auburn football going to engage in the transfer portal?

By Zac BlackerbyMay 3, 2022