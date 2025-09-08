Defensive Dominance One of Many Highlights in Auburn Tigers Win
AUBURN, Ala.- Allowing only 68 total yards to the Ball State Cardinals, the Auburn Tigers' defense showed up last night with a lot of anger to get out of their system after last week’s outing, when they gave up 483 total yards to the Baylor Bears.
The Auburn defense was flying around all night with linebacker Xavier Atkins leading the way for the Tiger defense. Xavier Atkins had five total tackles, all of them being solo, and four tackles for loss to go along with two sacks.
Atkins transferred to Auburn in December from LSU, and the Tiger-to-Tiger transition appears to suit him well, finding himself right at home in the orange and blue.
"No other place feels like Auburn," Atkins told Auburn Undercover after transferring to Auburn. "Auburn feels great and it feels like home here."
After the game, head coach Hugh Freeze praised Atkins for his efforts.
“Yeah he's going Tik Tok crazy in there, I hope he can shoot some good ones tonight I guess,” Freeze said while smiling. “He’s one of a kind now, and his motor never stops. Good to see him have success tonight for sure.”
Another notable performance was from Auburn sophomore safety Sylvester Smith. Sylvester Smith had a few highlight plays against Ball State with multiple big hits.
Smith had six tackles during the contest.
Senior defensive end Keyron Crawford was another hidden gem for the Tigers on Saturday, wth two sacks.
Crawford is coming off the 2024 season, where he had zero sacks. Two games into this new season, he already has three sacks and a forced fumble to his resumé.
“Keyron I think has gotten better and better since the offseason," Freeze said on Saturday. "I think his speed to power rush and his bendability, flexibility off the edge has made him a tough matchup.”
To say the Auburn defense has bounced back from last week, would be an understatement. On one drive late in the third quarter, the Cardinals had six straight plays within ten yards of the endzone after an Auburn offensive turnover. The Auburn redzone defense denied them every single time.
On one of those plays, Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. had a takeaway, but the officials blew their whistles before the runner was down, allowing the Cardinals to continue their drive and eventually kick a field goal, which was the only points for Ball State.
From a defensive standpoint, the game could not have gone any better for the Auburn Tigers. Holding a team to 1-14 on third down and -3 rushing yards for an entire game is an accomplishment within itself.
Auburn, now ranked 24th in the country, is set to host the South Alabama Jaguars next Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT for homecoming weekend. The matchup will be broadcast on SEC Network.