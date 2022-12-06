Skip to main content

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden declares for the NFL Draft

The junior defensive end is forgoing his remaining eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft

Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday morning declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Wooden, a junior, is a three-year starter across the defensive front for Auburn with 15 career sacks. After playing at defensive tackle in 2019, he moved to defensive end for 2020 and has held down the end of the line ever since. 

Career statistics

auburntigers.com

YearGamesTacklesTFL (yards lost)Sacks (yards lost)

2019

4

4

0.5 (1 yard)

0

2020

11

42

9.5 (35 yards)

4 (21 yards)

2021

13

61

8.5 (30 yards)

5 (24 yards)

2022

12

45

11.5 (61 yards)

6 (48 yards)

Total

40

152

30 (127 yards)

15 (93 yards)

According to PFF, the 2021 season was Wooden's best, with a 80.2 PFF score. 2022 saw Wooden grade out at 71.9. 

The 6'5, 284 junior thanks several current and former coaches in his brief video, including former head coach Gus Malzahn and former defensive line coach Rodney Garner, as well as current Associate Head Coach Cadillac Williams. 

With Wooden's departure, Auburn's now looking at further attrition on the defensive line. Defensive linemen leaving with Wooden are Marquis Burks, Morris Joseph Jr. and Zykevious Walker (transfer portal). Pass rushers departing due to eligibility or draft reasons are Derick Hall, Eku Leota, and Marcus Bragg, with Joko Willis entering the transfer portal. 

Auburn currently holds four commitments across the defensive line in the 2023 class, with 4-stars Darron Reed, Wilky Denaud, Ashley Williams, and 3-star Brenton Williams. Auburn is currently trying to flip the Montgomery, AL combo of 5-stars Qua Russaw and James Smith from GW Carver Senior High.  

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) tries to get the fans excited starting the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
