Skip to main content
Four potential landing spots for Demetris Robertson

Four potential landing spots for Demetris Robertson

Could the former Auburn Tiger hear his name this weekend during the NFL Draft?

© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Could the former Auburn Tiger hear his name this weekend during the NFL Draft?

This past year, Demetris Robertson had a slightly underwhelming season with the Auburn Tigers. 

Robertson, a former 5-star recruit, had an outstanding freshman season at California but never could match that production again. At Auburn, Robertson’s main issues were dropped passes and the inability to get separation against man coverage. Both are skills necessary to have success at the next level. However, Robertson showed some flashes of being a great college receiver. 

He has excellent speed and showed this and his big-play potential when he got behind the secondary and caught a 71-yard strike from Bo Nix at Arkansas, but the challenge for Robertson will be whether he can put it all together in an NFL training camp.

Here are four potential landing spots for Robertson. 

NFL Roster:

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) leads his team onto the field prior to the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston Cougars at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

NFL in-season rosters have 53 spots on them. It will be an uphill battle for Robertson to make a roster, but it is possible. Unfortunately, Robertson will likely not be drafted in the upcoming NFL draft, so this leaves a big challenge for Robertson to make a 53-man roster. Crazier things have happened, but I do not like his chances.

NFL Practice Squad:

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) carries the ball against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga07

Every NFL team has a 16-man practice squad that is not allowed to dress out for their games. Therefore, Robertson may end up on a practice squad for a team. Since it is only 16 players per team and a vast market of players, the NFL practice squad seems like a slightly unlikely destination for Robertson but a possibility.

USFL:

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) returns a punt at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeats Akron Zips 60-10.

The USFL is a new professional football league, and all of the games are played in Birmingham, Alabama. The USFL is getting a lot of media attention and is entertaining to watch. Sal Canella, John Franklin III, and Marquel Harrell are all currently in the USFL, so it would be cool to see him paired with one of these players. Franklin is playing wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Bandits. Auburn fans would love to see Frankin and Robertson on the same team. Canella is playing tight end for the New Orleans Breakers, and it would also be great to see Canella and Robertson sharing targets.

CFL:

Demetris Robertson at Auburn football pro day on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The CFL is the most likely destination for Robertson. Former Auburn players with the same caliber players as Robertson ended up in the CFL and have had some decent success. Some of the players who had solid seasons in the CFL are Darvin Adams, Quan Bray, Ryan Davis, Duke Williams, Cameron Artis-Payne, Ricardo Louis, Nick Marshall, and Jonathan Mincy.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) carries the ball against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga07
Football

Four potential landing spots for Demetris Robertson

By Ridge Lindsey2 minutes ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football will have some exciting new starters this season

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn's offense needs to step up against legitimate competition in 2022

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Oct 25, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) runs onto the field for the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Football

A decade in review: Where Auburn football ranks in the SEC total rushing yards

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn linebacker Zakoby Mcclain (LB24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five potential landing spots for Zakoby McClain

By Zac BlackerbyApr 25, 2022
Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football's offensive line has some hidden impressive stats

By Zac BlackerbyApr 25, 2022
Auburn baseball celebrates after sweeping South Carolina.
Baseball

Auburn baseball sweeps South Carolina

By Lindsay CrosbyApr 24, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

A decade in review: Where Auburn football ranks in the SEC in total wins

By Lance DaweApr 24, 2022