Derick Hall NFL Draft Scouting Report, Prediction, analysis

The other name in Auburn’s 2019 recruiting class, alongside the infamous Bo Nix and Owen Pappoe (whose scouting report you can find here) also featured the number 24 overall player out of Mississippi, in edge rusher Derick Hall.

The 2022 senior captain truly embraced his time on the Plains as an Auburn man, from attending the basketball games to cutting out the turf in Jordan-Hare in his last home game, he has embraced every bit of the family aspect and culture during his time on the plains, and no doubt the fans will miss his leadership on the field and love for the program off of it. With another solid season under his belt, it’s time to take his talents to Sundays.

One thing the NFL will probably look at when evaluating his tape is the transition he made from high school to college. In his senior year at Gulfport High he accounted for 4 sacks and held an average of 6.9 tackles per game, include 62 solo tackles for the year. Coming into Auburn, he got to play alongside Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson in 2019 as he developed and acclimated to the college game, and sure enough his talents came with him.

This year Hall has accounted for 41 solo tackles, 6 sacks and 4 forced fumbles, which has the attention of every NFL scout. Perhaps a similar growth plan in the pros will give some team in need of edge help the next big time game-wrecker, or at worst a steady defender on the outside edge who can pressure the quarterback.

DERICK HALL: EDGE – Auburn University (Sr).

Height – 6-3

Weight – 256

WHAT HE DOES WELL - Along with outstanding leadership qualities, it doesn’t take Hall long to track the ball once the play starts, using his honed instincts to get to whoever has it quickly. He’s a hard hitter, tackling with a burst of anger, and will always be in pursuit of the ball regardless if the runner (rarely) got away from him or not. His frame and freak athleticism is also a must-have for the modern day edge rusher.

WHAT NEEDS WORK – Scouts probably would’ve wanted to see more quarterback pressures from him this year, and the injury he sustained against Alabama will cause some concern, as scouts that had him high on the draft board will probably wish he hadn’t demanded to go back into the game. Once the ball carrier gets away from him, he’s not going to be able catch up once the play is beyond the linebacker’s area.

PROJECTED DRAFT PICK – Kansas City Chiefs, 1st round, pick No. 29. – There’s also a strong argument for the New England Patriots here, considering they rank low in NFL pass rush and Belichick’s penchant for drafting defense early on, but the Chiefs get the nod here.

For all the things they do right as a unit, most of those things are on offense. With all due respect to Frank Clark and Chris Jones, neither has played up to their recent standard and could be on their way out in another year. Hall would once again have two solid veterans to learn alongside, and could help generate immediate pressure against some of the top quarterbacks in the AFC.

Being Auburn’s best draft-eligible player declaring, look for him to go early in either the bottom half of the first round or early in the second.

