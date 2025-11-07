Despite Extension, Auburn Should Inquire About SMU's Rhett Lashlee
SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee may lack Lane Kiffin’s name recognition, but he could be the offensive mind the Auburn Tigers need for a new era. Unlike higher-profile candidates, Lashlee has the strongest school ties among prospects.
Despite recently signing an extension at SMU, which has him signed through 2032, Lashlee should be near the top of Auburn's coaching pool.
School Ties
Lashlee, now 42, has a strong connection to the Auburn program, even though he never played for the Tigers. He served as a graduate assistant from 2009 to 2011, including Auburn's 2010 national championship season.
Lashlee then returned as offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2016, helping lead Auburn to a national championship game appearance during this span. Essentially, when Auburn reached its last two major national stages, Lashlee played a key role both as a graduate assistant and later as offensive coordinator.
Offensive Theory
Lashlee wants his offense to play one way, at one speed: fast. In his coach's conference speech in 2022, he dives into specifics but has an overarching thought:
"The goal is to play fast and find ways to give the defense trouble," he said. "That's what we're always trying to do—figure out how we can make defensive coordinators' lives miserable. We want to make them defend the whole field, which is 53 and a half yards wide and 120 yards long, counting the end zones. We try to make them defend the whole thing and do it fast and in uncomfortable ways."
Recruiting
Lashlee competes directly with SEC programs in Texas and Texas A&M. Battling Alabama and Georgia for talent, especially in the Chattahoochee Valley, is nothing new for him. Through SMU, he retains access to this recruiting area and could strengthen what Hugh Freeze built. Freeze excelled as a recruiter, leaving Auburn stocked with talent.
Deuce Knight
If you look at current SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, you can see a rudimentary version of what Deuce Knight can become. In Lashlee's scheme, Knight, as a dual threat, could use his legs to test the boundary and his arm to threaten the safeties. Lashlee is bold enough to build an offense but humble enough to change what does not work.
AD John Cohen previously spoke on how quarterback development will be a major factor in choosing the next coach.
"I think that is crucial. I think there's no question that it's the most important position on the field," he said. "You know, it's critically important. I hesitate to make an examination of our quarterbacks because I don't think that's fair from where I sit. I do know this, I know that all of them keep a tremendous effort. I know that certainly we have quarterbacks that have promise, that have futures.
Overview
To lure Lashlee from SMU, Auburn will need to pay heavily. SMU has oil money and donors with deep pockets. Remember, they forfeited the ACC TV revenue to join the conference, a $300 million loss. The school raised the money in under a month.
Lashlee's new contract, which extends his current deal by two seasons to 2032 and the details of which are not entirely public, makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country, according to multiple reports.
As a result, it would be an expensive challenge, but Lashlee offers nearly the ideal fit—one with deep Auburn roots, proven recruiting ability, and a dynamic offensive background—potentially ushering in a new era for the Tigers.