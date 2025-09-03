Despite Mistake, Horatio Fields Showed Up When Auburn Needed Him Most vs. Baylor
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields was rather quiet in the game against the Baylor Bears this past Friday, up until he made a crucial third down catch late in the game to get the Tigers a first down. The catch, a nine-yarder, led to Jackson Arnold’s second rushing touchdown of the game that gave the Tigers a 38-24 lead.
Fields, who arrived in January after transferring from Wake Forest, only had two receptions for 17 yards in the Tigers win, but the nine-yard reception proved to be one of the most important plays of the game.
Not to mention, it came after Fields actually messed up on another play.
Leading the game 31-24 after Baylor scored a touchdown, the Auburn offense was on the verge of going three-and-out. The first play of the drive was only a two-yard gain from Damari Alston, and the following play Jackson Arnold threw a halfback swing pass, where Fields missed a key block which led to Jeremiah Cobb getting tackled at the line of scrimmage.
Fields knew he missed a block but was immediately prepared to make up for it.
“I mean it’s third down you know, that's me, they called my number,” Fields said. “The play call is something that we worked on since spring…. I feel like I just went out there and made a play and got my team a first down.”
Fields' third-down catch deflated all of the Bears' momentum. The Tiger’s passing game was not really alive all game, but the senior wide receiver showed up when his team needed him the most.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze commented on Fields' performance on those two plays.
“He definitely didn’t understand the leverage of that play on the block. That’s the deal about perimeter blocking is you have to understand where is the ball going to be when I am at the point of attack,” Freeze stated. “It’s one thing if it’s handed off back there, he would have been in a good position, but when you’re throwing the swing that’s a totally different deal. We have to do a better job coaching the perimeter blocking on understanding where is the ball being delivered.
"That could have been a very positive play there had he had the right leverage, but to see him bounce back, and that was a tight coverage window, too. The throw was great on time, but him winning at the top end of that route was big-time, and then finishing it with a two-yard carry to get it past the chains. That was a big play in the game at that point, at that moment in time.”
Freeze has already stated before that Horatio is the “father” of the wide receiver room and even received votes by the entire team to be a team captain, but for him to step up and make a crucial play for the Tigers shows his veteran experience.
Fields and the Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. to take on the Ball State Cardinals, where the team is expected to have a lot more passing attempts to wrinkle out the passing game before conference play.