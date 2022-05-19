Auburn football offers star transfer linebacker

The Auburn Tigers extend an offer to one of the best remaining players in the transfer portal.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a star linebacker from James Madison, announced he entered the transfer portal on May 17.

The next day, he tweeted out that he had received an offer from Auburn University.

Tucker-Dorsey was a big-time tackling machine for James Madison. He tallied 116 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions during the 2021 season across 14 games of action.

The star linebacker went through spring practice with James Madison and was expected to build on his all-American type resume again this season with the Dukes.

Instead, he entered the transfer portal.

He is reportedly still looking at a return to JMU but will also look elsewhere.

Auburn is one of many schools that will be fighting for Tucker-Dorsey's services over the next few weeks. The Texas Longhorns and the Ole Miss Rebels have already been active in trying to earn the linebacker's commitment. He also tweeted about UCF extending an offer to him.

Auburn added a linebacker via the portal already this offseason. North Carolina transfer linebacker Eugene Asante made the move to The Plains in time to compete for a job on Auburn's defense this spring.

Auburn has added seven players via the transfer portal so far this season and are looking to add more to help build out the roster as the team prepares for the 2022 season.

