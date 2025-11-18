Durkin Reflects on What Could've Been Different in Auburn-Vanderbilt Game
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (4-6) are coming off a much-needed bye week. Before the bye-week, Auburn fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores 45-38 in overtime. The Auburn defense was obviously not in its normal form in the second half of that matchup, and surrendered 35 points in the second half and overtime, after only giving up ten in the first half.
One key thing that can come from that is that Auburn interim head coach and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin was unable to give his attention solely to the defense, as he had all season before Hugh Freeze’s firing.
During the bye week, Durkin and staff adjusted this approach of split duties for Durkin, and they have come up with a better solution.
“That game, probably on both sides, went a little differently than anyone thought it was going to go, and it changed throughout,” Durkin said about what he learned about the Vanderbilt game.
“I really wish, looking back, I would have made a few different adjustments throughout the game defensively, so I’m certainly going to be better that way moving forward. I think it’s important in any profession, especially ours, that you take time and reflect. You have to go back and reflect. We coach our guys all the time and grade them on the film on what they did. I think as a coach, we do the same things. There are certainly things that I, and our defensive staff, could have done better in that game. We’ve talked about them and addressed that, and I think moving forward, we will be smoother with that, too."
Auburn had no answer for the second-half adjustments that the Commodores made offensively. Before that matchup, the Auburn defense gave up no more than 24 points to any opponent all season long, being one of only three FBS teams to do that during that stretch. But against Vanderbilt, the Tigers gave up a season high 38 points.
With new adjustments in place, the Auburn Tigers now have two final games left on the schedule, and two wins equal a bowl game berth. Auburn is set to host the Mercer Bears this Saturday at 1 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network+.