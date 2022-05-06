Skip to main content

Does Auburn's leading tackler in 2022 outproduce Zakoby McClain's 2021 season?

Does Auburn football have a player record over 95 tackles this season?

Auburn's linebacking core has had their fair share of stat stuffers come through the program as of late.

The most recent being Zakoby McClain, who collected 267 total tackles over the course of four seasons (with a collective 208 over the final two seasons of his Auburn career).

The Tigers have an interesting linebacker room heading into 2022. Is anyone capable of duplicating McClain's 2021 numbers?

Stat of the day

In 2021, Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain recorded 95 tackles (the most on the team) over the course of 12 games. He did not participate in the Birmingham Bowl vs Houston.

What it means

Had McClain played in the bowl game, he would have likely surpassed 100 tackles on the season.

Auburn's linebacking core will need to stay healthy and provide some consistency now that McClain is gone. Owen Pappoe will look to become Auburn's primary tackler in 2022. The question being whether or not he can replicate McClain's production revolves around his health.

Wesley Steiner, Eugene Asante, and Cam Riley will all need to step up as well.

There might not be any Tiger on roster that is fully capable of surpassing 95 total tackles this season. Auburn may elect to play a rotation of linebackers outside of Owen Pappoe, prohibiting any player from getting significant minutes or statistics. Defensive linemen Derick Hall and Colby Wooden both eclipsed 50 tackles last season, but will likely hover around their 2021 numbers this season.

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
