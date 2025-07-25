Don't Sleep on Auburn Tigers 'Other' Defensive Lineman
In the big picture, defensive tackle Malik Blocton's name doesn't grab the headlines like fellow Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. With an almost-guaranteed first-round grade with a big season, Faulk continues to enter the conversation about elite defensive linemen.
Yet, what about Blocton?
He may not possess the same jaw-dropping physical traits or eye-popping players, but understand this: Blocton will be a key figure in Auburn's success if the team enjoys a good season in the fall.
Make no mistake, you can take all of the press, posts, and clicks about other defenders, and it's warranted. However, as public as Faulk's ascending stock captures the interest around the sport, Blocton is the quiet talent with a loud game.
Balance
For Faulk, he will attempt to wreak havoc on the outside, kicking inside on passing downs. Yet, for Blocton, he will be entrusted to make interior offensive linemen's lives difficult for four quarters. Not to mention, playing next to Faulk means someone is going to see single-blocking. As a result, that defender should get home and take up residence in the backfield.
Leadership
For a sophomore, Blocton brings a maturity to the field that you don't see often. Additionally, with limited snaps and spots available, competition along the defensive line will be at a fever pitch. Yet, instead of rooting against his teammates, he emphasized and lauded their positive traits. For instance, during spring practice, he assessed the talents of his younger linemates.
"Jourdin Crawford might be the strongest human I have ever seen with my own two eyes,” Blocton told Auburn Undercover. “He's so strong, and he plays so physically all the time. Malik Autry, he's probably the most advanced out of the ones we brought in. He really can go. Darrion Smith, he's probably the best pass rusher that we've brought in."
Blocton looks to have a breakout season. Now, that doesn't mean he will tally a bunch of sacks. However, he thrives against the run. With heavy hands and constant forward movement, he pressures the offensive line to either make adjustments or lose the rep.
Last year, the team ranked 27th in FBS, allowing 117.8 rushing yards per game. If Blocton breaks out, that number could see the Tigers in the Top 20. Add in more sacks and pressure, and Auburn's 31st-ranked defense by yardage (330.8) could be the unit that wins the big game, tilting the scales in their favor.
Teams win games in the trenches. The close-quarter conflict dictates the action. Blocton may not jump off the screen, but you can almost guarantee that he will be the one racing Faulk to the play.