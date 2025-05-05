ESPN Ranks Auburn High In Latest 2026 Recruiting Rankings
ESPN ranked the Auburn Tigers 2026 recruiting No. 15 in their most recent top 25. They moved down two spots from their previous ranking.
While Auburn's class size is small, just seven commits so far, they received a solid standing for the quality of recruits heading their way.
"Though other teams have more total commits at this stage, Hugh Freeze has done a great job attracting premium talent to the Plains as he rebuilds the Tigers," ESPN's Craig Haubert wrote.
Auburn stands out for having five of ESPN's top 300 recruits committed to the program.
Wide receiver Devin Carter is their standout offensive player. He is ranked a four-star recruit on ESPN and is ranked 130th overall and 24th at his position. Defensive end Hezekiah Harris is their standout commit on defense. ESPN rates him a four star and one spot in the overall rankings behind Carter. Harris is ranked the No. 14 player at his position.
"Devin is one of the faster receivers in the class and pairs his speed with fluid, smooth route-running ability," Haubert wrote.
Carter is the son of former Florida State running back Dexter Carter, who was a first-round pick in 1990 and won Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers.
Along with Harris, and linebackers JaMichael Garrett and Shadarius Toodle are credited with building a strong in-state recruiting foundation.
"Harris is a lengthy edge defender with good power and range." Haubert wrote. "Toodle and Garrett are highly productive players who have combined for more than 200 tackles and 20 tackles for loss in their careers."
The Tigers' class of seven commits is ranked higher by ESPN compared to other publications. They're 23rd on 247 Sports and 17th on Rivals. However, On3 still ranks Auburn 13th. They rank along with six SEC schools inside ESPN's top 25. They ranked ahead of rival Georgia (22), Tennessee (17) and Arkansas (21). LSU (4) and Texas A&M (7) are the two ranked ahead of them.
Back in February, Auburn's 2025 recruiting class was ranked sixth in the country.