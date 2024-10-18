Everything You Need To Know About the Auburn Tigers’ Game Against Missouri
After falling to No. 5 Georgia on the road at Sanford Stadium 31-13 two weeks ago, the Auburn Tigers turn their attention to the No. 19 Missouri Tigers for their second of three consecutive road games.
Missouri is 5-1 on the season, its loss coming against No. 25 Texas A&M on the road, 41-10.
The Tigers will be looking to improve to 3-4 in year two under head coach Hugh Freeze and pull off a big upset to begin the second half of the season.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Missouri Tigers
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers
Auburn leads the series between the programs 3-1. Missouri beat Auburn 34-17 in the 1973 Sun Bowl, the first meeting between the teams. Auburn is 3-0 against Missouri since it joined the SEC in 2012.
Betting Odds
Missouri is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to BetMGM. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday morning.
Spread: Missouri (-4.5)
Moneylines: Missouri (-190), Auburn (+160)
Over/under: 50.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.