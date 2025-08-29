Final Line: Auburn Remains Underdogs as Kickoff Approaches
WACO, Tx.- Just moments from kickoff between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears, the current favorite of the matchup is Baylor, being a 1.5-point favorite, according to ESPN. However, the line continues to go back and forth as kickoff approaches. The total O/U for the matchup is set at 57.5.
Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Tigers enter this matchup as underdogs, not exactly where you want to be in a season opener if you are either team. But sometimes the underdog mentality is what a team needs to push through for a victory.
This is the first Auburn opener matchup since the 2019 season facing a Power 4 opponent, when they faced the Oregon Ducks (with the exception of the 2020 season during COVID-19, when the Tigers only faced conference opponents all season). This is rather unfamiliar territory for the Tigers, with their last two season openers coming against Alabama A&M and UMass, with both of those matchups being played at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Not only is Auburn not playing a Power 4 opponent, but they are also traveling to hostile territory. This is the first time the Tigers are playing a true road season opener since the 2002 season, when they traveled to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans.
According to ESPN analytics, the Bears have a 51.8 percent chance to win, which will be subject to change throughout the evening. Sometimes, the underdog mentality is what a team needs to be able to push through for a
Both of these teams need a victory today if they are to build momentum to have a great season. Auburn, in particular, needs its offense to find a groove, as the struggles of the last few seasons have limited the Tigers to six wins or fewer since the 2019 season. Last season, the Tiger offense was plagued with turnovers, which, to put it simply, can not happen this year.
As the Tigers open up as underdogs, they know what is at stake not only this game, but this season.
Kickoff between the Tigers and the Bears is at 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on Fox.