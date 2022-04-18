Five Auburn Tigers that could take a huge step in 2022 after A-Day

Here are five Auburn Tigers that could take a huge step forward in 2022.

There's a lot of upside on this Auburn football team.

It has been the fun trend for regional and national media to predict the Auburn Tigers to fall off of the map in the SEC this season but when looking at the roster, there are a ton of players that could really improve and have a tremendous 2022 season.

Sure, there are a lot of questions about the roster but in many cases, raw ability and the chance to develop could round out several position groups that are in question currently could turn into strengths for the Auburn Tigers by the time SEC play starts when Auburn hosts Missouri.

Here are five players that are ready to take a big step on this Auburn roster.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports The speedy wide receiver has all of the tools and it seems like he has seized an opportunity to be a key part of the 2022 offense. There are a ton of questions about the wide receiver room on this team but Johnson Jr. has a chance to breakout this upcoming season. Owen Pappoe © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports I know. Pappoe isn't really a name that you may be used to seeing on these lists because he's already an elite defender. Last week, I was listening to Jason Caldwell's appearance on The Drive and he talked about how Pappoe has been taking on a coaching role with his teammates. Perhaps that added element of knowing the scheme and assignments from everyone on the field a little bit better will help Pappoe take his elite play to the next level. Kilian Zierer Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Zierer may have won the starting left tackle job this spring. He has elite size and a frame that could allow the NFL to take a look at his play this season. His 6-foot-7, 312-pound frame measures out well when looking at some of the top offensive tackles in this year's NFL Draft. Take a look at the top five tackles in this year's draft: Evan Neal is 6-foot-7, 360 pounds. Ikem Ekonwu is 6-foor-4, 325 pounds. Charles Cross is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. Trevor Penning is 6-foot-7, 321 pounds. Darian Kinnard is 6-foot-5, 345 pounds. This size frame is valuable and he will probably gain a few more pounds this offseason as he prepares for the fall but Zierer is ready to take a big step in 2022. Eku Leota Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Leota's numbers in 2021 in a reserve role allowed him to register 10 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. Most folks who follow the program are expecting those to trend up this season. His weight gain and his first full offseason at Auburn have him set up to succeed this season. Marquis Gilbert © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC The junior college safety looked great in the A-Day scrimmage and should have probably walked away from the annual showcase with an interception off of TJ Finley. Gilbert's size and approach to the game make him an instant-impact type candidate.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube