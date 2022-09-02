Five reasons Auburn football defeats the Mercer Bears

Auburn football kicks off their 2022 season at home against Mercer. In twelve matchups, the Tigers have never been beaten by the Bears.

In their previous matchup back in 2017, Auburn managed to compile over 500 yards of total offense... and only score 24 points in a 24-10 victory. Five turnovers plagued a very strange afternoon in Jordan-Hare.

Here are five reasons Auburn will walk away from week one with another win over the Bears.

Tank Bigsby controls the ground game Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Tank Bigsby rushed for 1,099 yards on 223 carries, averaging 4.93 yards per carry. Tank is a big part of deciding the outcome of this offense, Mercer's defense allowed 117 yards on the ground in their opener against Morehead State. Mercer's defense will have to bring more to the table if they want to stop Auburn's run game. Auburn's defense Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn's defense will be too much for Mercer's high-powered offense that was displayed in week zero. Mercer put up 63 points in their first game, putting up over 600 yards of offense. Colby Wooden and the Auburn defense will be successful at stopping Mercer's offense throughout this matchup. Auburn returns offensive playbook for second year in a row Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn Tight end John Samuel Shenker joined Zac Blackerby on Locked On Auburn. When asked about the advantages of returning a similar offense from last season, Shenker said "it is huge, this is the first time in like four years we have had a repeat of the same playbook, which is huge for the guys on the offensive side because now you can really hone in on the details...." Off season development in the Quarterback room AP Photo/Butch Dil Tj Finley was named QB1 after fall camp ended for the Tigers. Finley made multiple appearances in the 2021 season and started three games after starting Quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle against Mississippi State. Coach Bryan Harsin had nothing but good things to say about Finley during fall camp. Harsin said, " The operation piece is something that stood out, he's got a good command of that, he is able to operate from the sideline into the huddle or on the field." He also added, "He has gotten better as a thrower, as a decision maker. That is the one thing from last year to this year, amazingly enough people get better, and Auburn quarterbacks improve, and they get better, and he is a guy that has done that." Finley will be able to run this offense smoothly and get points on the board. Mercer's defense Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports Mercer's defense played good in week zero but closed out their opener without a single sack. Auburn's offensive line should be able to give Finley plenty of time in the pocket allowing Auburn to have a big game through the air. You should expect to see big numbers put up against the Bears.

