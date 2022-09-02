Skip to main content

Five reasons Auburn football defeats the Mercer Bears

Five reasons Auburn will walk away from week one with a win.

Auburn football kicks off their 2022 season at home against Mercer. In twelve matchups, the Tigers have never been beaten by the Bears.

In their previous matchup back in 2017, Auburn managed to compile over 500 yards of total offense... and only score 24 points in a 24-10 victory. Five turnovers plagued a very strange afternoon in Jordan-Hare.

Here are five reasons Auburn will walk away from week one with another win over the Bears.

Tank Bigsby controls the ground game

Tank Bigsby (4), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football practice on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Tank Bigsby rushed for 1,099 yards on 223 carries, averaging 4.93 yards per carry. Tank is a big part of deciding the outcome of this offense, Mercer's defense allowed 117 yards on the ground in their opener against Morehead State. Mercer's defense will have to bring more to the table if they want to stop Auburn's run game. 

Auburn's defense

Marcus Harris (50), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn's defense will be too much for Mercer's high-powered offense that was displayed in week zero. Mercer put up 63 points in their first game, putting up over 600 yards of offense. Colby Wooden and the Auburn defense will be successful at stopping Mercer's offense throughout this matchup.  

Auburn returns offensive playbook for second year in a row

John Samuel Shenker (25)Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn Tight end John Samuel Shenker joined Zac Blackerby on Locked On Auburn. When asked about the advantages of returning a similar offense from last season, Shenker said "it is huge, this is the first time in like four years we have had a repeat of the same playbook, which is huge for the guys on the offensive side because now you can really hone in on the details...." 

Off season development in the Quarterback room

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tj Finley was named QB1 after fall camp ended for the Tigers. Finley made multiple appearances in the 2021 season and started three games after starting Quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle against Mississippi State. Coach Bryan Harsin had nothing but good things to say about Finley during fall camp. Harsin said, " The operation piece is something that stood out, he's got a good command of that, he is able to operate from the sideline into the huddle or on the field." He also added, "He has gotten better as a thrower, as a decision maker. That is the one thing from last year to this year, amazingly enough people get better, and Auburn quarterbacks improve, and they get better, and he is a guy that has done that." Finley will be able to run this offense smoothly and get points on the board. 

Mercer's defense

Oct 24, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Sandon McCoy (3) crosses the line for a touchdown against the Mercer Bears during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Mercer's defense played good in week zero but closed out their opener without a single sack. Auburn's offensive line should be able to give Finley plenty of time in the pocket allowing Auburn to have a big game through the air. You should expect to see big numbers put up against the Bears. 

