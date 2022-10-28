Skip to main content

Five things Auburn must do to beat Arkansas

Here is what the Tigers must do to beat the Razorbacks.

Auburn is 1-3 in conference play and 3-4 overall this season. The Tigers are looking to bounce back after coming off a bye week. In order for Auburn to beat Arkansas this weekend there are a few things the Tigers have to do well.

Establish the run game

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) carry during Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn's run game is going to be an important factor in Auburn winning this weekend. The Tigers average 170.00 yards a game on the ground. Arkansas' run defense is decent giving up 141.57 rushing yards a game. Auburn is going to have to do a good job at exploiting the Razorbacks rush defense to move the ball. 

Coaching

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The way Bryan Harsin and his staff coaches on Saturday is going to be a big contributor to the outcome of the game. The Coaching staff has to do a good job at play calling and giving the players a fair shake at executing a game plan that works.

Special Teams

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers place kicker Anders Carlson (26) watches a successful field goal attempt against the Mississippi Rebels during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn can not leave points on the field. If the Tigers are going to walk away with a win they have to take advantage of every scoring opportunity they are given. Although Anders Carlson is 8 for 10 this season he has had is moments this season that make you question how reliable he actually is. When given the chance Carlson has to be efficient for this Auburn team to win. 

Third down defense

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Defensive tackle during Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn's defense only stops opponents on third down 42.72% of the time. Auburn is ranked 11th in the SEC in third down stops. Auburn will have to keep Arkansas' offense off the field and shorten their time of possession as much as they can. 

Turnovers

Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall leading the Auburn football team on the field vs Penn State.

Auburn has the worst turnover margin in the SEC. The Tigers gained only five turnovers while losing sixteen through seven games. Auburn has fumbled six times while also throwing ten interceptions this season. Auburn has to do a good job at protecting the football. If they can win the turnover battle this weekend they will have a good chance at beating Arkansas. 

Oxford, MS, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin during Auburn vs Ole Miss
