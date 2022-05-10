Five things that need to happen for Auburn football to make it to the SEC Championship

Here are five things that have to happen for the Tigers to make it to the SEC title game.

Auburn is going to need some things to bounce their way if they're going to eclipse expectations this season.

Making it to the SEC Championship game? That's going to take a small miracle.

Of course, Auburn has been known to produce a small miracle or two in its recent history. Sometimes within the span of a couple of weeks. If you know, you know.

How "lucky" will Auburn need to be in 2022 to win the SEC West? Not very. But they need to be well-rounded. Here are five things that will have to happen if the Tigers are going to make the SEC Championship game in 2022.

Alabama needs to be vulnerable again © Gary Cosby / USA TODAY NETWORK If Alabama resembles what they did last season, they'll lose a regular season game. Where that is on the schedule is unknown. Most fans would point to their road trips to Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss as potential land mines. If their offensive line performs as badly as it did last year, then they'll end up dropping a game, maybe even two if things get bad. The offensive line has to improve Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn can't win the SEC West without controlling the line of scrimmage. Great teams can establish themselves and inflict their will onto opponents. Given the experience Auburn has on the o-line, there's reason to believe that the Tigers will improve both run and pass blocking. The question is how much. Auburn has to make better decisions © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Harsin and the coaching staff did not time their decisions well last season. Trick plays, calls on forth down, lack of adjustments on defense, and the inability to get the ball to their best play maker on first and second down was frustrating to watch. Auburn has to do a better job at calling the right plays at the right time if they want to make it to the SEC Championship game. Bigsby needs to have an incredible season © Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Tank is going to need upwards of 1,200 yards for Auburn to make a run at a title. Given the quarterback situation combined with the inexperience at receiver, Auburn will likely turn to their star tailback to get them yardage in tough situations. Bigsby will have to be able to capitalize in a huge way. Auburn's secondary has to cut down on completion percentage John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Auburn was 99th nationally in opponent completion percentage. The Tigers have to get stops more consistently on first and second down so they can shut down drives instead of letting teams like Penn State and Mississippi State dink and dunk on them all the way down the field. It wears out a defense that already can't rely on its offense to stay on the field.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube