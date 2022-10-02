Skip to main content

Five winners from Auburn's loss to LSU

These five guys played well against LSU.

Auburn went up early on LSU 17-0 but could not put up any more points. 

LSU went on to score 24 unanswered points, which led to the Auburn loss. 

This Auburn team just can't close. A few mistakes gave LSU a short field and ultimately led to the loss.

Auburn turned the ball over four times in this game. 

Now all eyes will be on Coach Bryan Harsin as the end seems to be looming near.

Despite the painful loss, there were numerous players who looked great in this game. 

Let's look at five Tigers who played well against LSU.

Robby Ashford

NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10261

Robby Ashford stepped up in this game and gave Auburn a chance to win. Ashford was 19 for 38 for 337 yards and two touchdowns. His lone interception was not his fault as the defender pulled the ball away from Koy Moore. Ashford showed flashes of a star quarterback. Ashford could be great for Auburn going forward if he became more consistent. Although Auburn lost, Ashford played his heart out and made some fantastic throws. 

Jarquez Hunter

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Jarquez Hunter has been a stud for this Auburn football team all year. Hunter ran the ball six times for 35 yards and caught two passes for 70 yards. Hunter is extremely explosive and can make defenders miss like it's nothing. Hunter will be an excellent back for the Tigers for years to come. 

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) works to keep his footing for positive yards after the catch during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Ja'Varrius Johnson had another big game for the Tigers catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was a bomb to start the game off for Auburn, where he made a man miss to score after reeling in the pass. Johnson has been a bright spot for this offense and has shown a ton of potential that could get him to the next level. 

DJ James

DJ James vs Missouri.

DJ James has broken out as Auburn's best cornerback. He had a great game breaking up multiple passes and doing his all to help in the run game. James' one mistake was a pass interference call late in the game, but all and all, he looked great once again. James has locked himself in as a starter and could be the next great cornerback to come out of Auburn. 

Derick Hall

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) and Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) take down LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Derick Hall had another great game against LSU. Hall has risen his draft stock a ton so far this season. If Hall continues to play like he did against LSU, him being selected in the first round is not out of the realm of possibility. In this game, Hall had three tackles, two of which were for a loss, a sack, and he forced a fumble. Hall is a problem for opposing offensive linemen and was a real bright spot in this gut-wrenching loss.

