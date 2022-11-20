Five winners from Auburn's win over Western Kentucky

Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17 in the Tiger's final home game of the season.

The Tigers had the running game working, leading to 41 points going up on the board.

The fans showed out in bunches compared to other schools in the conference, which was great to see for the senior's final game in Jordan-Hare.

Let's take a look at five players who had great days against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Tank Bigsby Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Tank Bigsby had a big game for the Tigers, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. His 35-yard touchdown run really broke this game open for the Tigers leading to the victory. Bigsby has raised his draft stock over these last few weeks, as the touchdowns and yards are coming in bunches. It will be fun to watch him play in one final iron bowl. Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Jarquez Hunter, like Bigsby, had a massive day on the ground, including 109 yards and a touchdown. He even had a passing touchdown in this game. Hunter's running style is just fun to watch as he can be a bruiser, but he also has breakaway speed. Hunter also has excellent balance. Sometimes it looks like he is going to go down but keeps the legs going for more yards. It will be exciting to watch Hunter lead this backfield next season. Alex McPherson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Alex McPherson made all of his kicks today, including a 51-yard field goal. Having a reliable kicker is a weapon, and it seems the Tigers will have one for a long time. You could be seeing McPherson up there next to the name Carlson in a few years. Jaylin Simpson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Jaylin Simpson looked great in coverage against Western Kentucky and brought in an interception. The Auburn secondary has been a strength of this football team all season, and Simpson is a big reason why. It will be fun to see what Simpson can continue to do as his college career progresses. He is a spectacular athlete that you will more than likely see on Sundays in the future. DJ James Eric Starling/Auburn Daily DJ James has been one of the MVPs of this Auburn defense this season. In this game, he dropped a surefire interception leading to a WKU touchdown. He then went on to score a pick-six to put the game on ice. There is a lot of fight in this young man, and he could hear his name called early in the NFL Draft down the road.

