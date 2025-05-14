Former Auburn, Cowboys WR Signs Deal with UFL’s DC Defenders
Former Auburn Tigers’ wide receiver Seth Williams has signed with the United Football League’s D.C. Defenders. Williams had been part of the Cowboys’ practice squad since October. However, when the Cowboys acquired George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cowboys had to make room. The odd player out was Williams.
Williams has been a journeyman since he was drafted back in 2021 by the Denver Broncos. He only played in two games for the team that drafted him before getting cut. In those two games, he made his only catch of his career: a 34-yard reception against the Los Angeles Chargers. After that season, he spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars on their practice squad in 2022 and 2023. After being cut once again in the preseason of 2024, he joined the Cowboys.
While being more of a depth piece in the NFL, Williams could rejuvenate his career in the UFL. He joins the D.C. Defenders only a week after being waived by the Cowboys. During his college career, Williams played in 36 games over three years. He made 132 receptions for 2,124 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns from 2018-2020, per Pro Football Reference.
As he joins the Defenders, he joins the best passing team in the UFL, led by quarterback Jordan Ta’amu who has 1,750 and 14 touchdowns on the season so far. The Defenders are leading the UFL alongside the St. Louis Battlehawks with a 5-2 record.
With the addition of Williams, the Defenders will get a reliable receiver who has been looking for playing time and a chance; both things that Williams should get with the team in the UFL. If Williams is able to resurrect his career in the league, he could head back to the NFL if he shows what he's worth. He just needs the game time to prove it.
Williams spent three seasons at Auburn from 2018 to 2020 under Guz Malzahn. In 36 games played, he tallied 2,124 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He played in two bowl games during his college career. Auburn won the Music City Bowl over Purdue his freshman year and they lost the Outback Bowl to Minnesota the following year.