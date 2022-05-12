Skip to main content

Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella is thriving in the USFL

Cannella is racking up the receiving yards through four games.

Auburn's tight ends have been... underutilized for quite some time now.

However, now that Bryan Harsin has implemented his west coast offense, the Tigers have started looking their way more often in the passing game. Fans absolutely love it. In 2021, TE John Samuel Shenker had the most receiving yards for a tight end in a single season in school history.

Before Shenker, Auburn really struggled to put guys in the league, or any professional league for that matter. Now, with the creation of the USFL, one former TE has been given the opportunity to shine.

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella leads the USFL in receiving yards with 215 yards off of 18 receptions. He's played four games.

During his three seasons at Auburn, Cannella had 25 catches for 330 yards.

What it means

Respect Auburn's tight ends.

Cannella was a versatile tight end that had a solid role with the Tigers from 2017-19, including a pair of spectacular catches in big games (Vs Washington in 2018, vs Alabama in 2019).

The USFL is a new spring football league that includes eight teams - Cannella currently plays for the New Orleans Breakers, who are currently 3-1 and bolster the second strongest offense and defense (23.3 PPG, 14.5 PAPG).

It's refreshing to see a former Auburn tight end flourish in a professional league.

Apr 17, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Philadelphia Stars linebacker Josh Banderas (52) chases down New Orleans Breakers tight end Sal Cannella (80) during the first half at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
