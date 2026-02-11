Former Auburn QB Cam Newton Expresses Interest in Return to Program in Off-Field Role

Former Auburn Tigers Heisman-winning quarterback Cam Newton recently expressed interest in making a return to the program, albeit in a non-coaching role.

Newton, who is currently the co-host of ESPN’s First Take and runs his own podcast, 4th&1, made an appearance during Super Bowl week on the Snapback Sports Podcast to discuss his future. Initially, he was asked what he thinks his NIL value would be if he were in college football today, but he diverted the question to what he truly wants.

“I would love a managerial position at Auburn,” Newton said. “This is the reality. Former players don't get enough just respect of being an expert in the space. Certain players finesse their way to money that you couldn't do that (with their film). I would have incentive based contract (for Auburn players). If you hit these incentives, you’ll definitely be paid.”

Cam Newton wants the Auburn Football GM Position🦅



Should Auburn Hire Him?👀 pic.twitter.com/xK3shtR9G8 — Auburn Central (@AUBCentral) February 10, 2026

Newton has not played football since 2021, when he emerged with the Carolina Panthers for a second stint. Since then, Newton has primarily worked in sports media, whilst still wishing for a return to football.

During the 2010 season for Auburn, Newton recorded 2,834 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns to go along with 1,473 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. During that same season, he not only won the Heisman Trophy but also led the Tigers to the national championship. The national championship was the last time the Tigers won the big game.

Newton was then drafted with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, where he won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2015. Since being drafted, Newton made frequent appearances for Auburn during big games, including last season during the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against the Georgia Bulldogs, where he had his jersey retired.

Newton is one of three former Tigers to have earned the Heisman Trophy, with the other two being running back Bo Jackson and quarterback Pat Sullivan. All three players have statues out in front of Jordan-Hare Stadium, but none had a role with the Tigers after leaving campus.

The national champion’s idea is not necessarily new. Another notable quarterback who is the current general manager of their alma mater’s program is former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.

Still, it will be up to Auburn athletic director John Cohen on whether or not he will have an answer to Newton’s wishes and up to Newton to follow through.

