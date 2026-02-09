How Former Auburn Star Derick Hall Paved the Way for Seahawks' Super Bowl Win

Former Auburn Tigers linebacker/edge rusher Derick Hall had himself a game in Super Bowl LX for the Seattle Seahawks. Not only is he hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but he could have possibly hoisted the Super Bowl MVP, as well, with a tremendous performance in the win over New England on Sunday.

On the first defensive drive of the game for the Seahawks, Hall dominated Patriots left tackle Will Campbell to secure his first career Super Bowl sack. It was the catalyst for an overall defensive dominance by Seattle at the line-of-scrimmage.

Hall finished the Super Bowl with two sacks and a forced fumble in just 10 pass-rush snaps, headlining a Seahawks defense that finished with eight tackles for loss and six sacks.

Hall’s first sack was the catalyst for the defense’s big game. His second was the catalyst for a stagnant Seahawks offense.

With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Hall made his presence felt yet again with a strip-sack fumble on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, which later led to the first touchdown of the game from both teams.

Derick Hall knocks it loose and Byron Murphy recovers!



Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/oxechiL1q3 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Hall’s Super Bowl performance was outstanding. That being said, it is also a microcosm of a remarkable life story.

Born four months early and weighing barely over two pounds, he overcame daunting medical challenges as a newborn, something he’s since discussed in interviews and that local media have highlighted as part of his “miracle” journey to the NFL.

Across a four-year career at Auburn (2019-22), Hall starred as a pass-rusher for the Tigers, recording 3.5 sacks as a sophomore, nine as a junior and 6.5 as a senior. His 19 career sacks remain the seventh-most in program history.

His play at Auburn led to him being drafted 37th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His best season came in his second in 2024, where he had eight sacks on the year, and even recorded a defensive touchdown. This season he took somewhat of a step back, only recording two sacks this season, but when the lights were brightest, Hall was at his best, easily matching his season total for sacks in the biggest game of the year.

Hall was one of four former Tigers to win the Super Bowl this year, joining now-Seahawks linebackers coach Josh Bynes, corner Nehemiah Pritchett and now-Seahawks defensive backs coach Neiko Thorpe

Another notable Tiger that played in the Super Bowl is former Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis, who played for the Patriots. The Seattle offense was, for the most part, held in check by the Patriots' defense, but the Seahawks’ offense did enough to get the win.

