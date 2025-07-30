Former Auburn Star RB Proud to be a Tiger? 'Eh'
Despite an illustrious college career filled with accolades and support, former star running back Kerryon Johnson is seemingly not proud to have been an Auburn Tiger.
After a career at Auburn where Johnson racked up almost 2,500 rushing yards and over 30 touchdowns, also winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, Johnson left the university for the NFL, being selected in the second round after his junior season.
Regardless of what seemed like a successful career at the school, Johnson, now the running backs coach at ETSU, recently made comments showing mixed feelings about his time at Auburn.
“Eh,” Johnson responded to a user on X when asked if he was proud to be an Auburn Tiger.
The response came as somewhat of a shock to the Auburn faithful, while the once-beloved back refused to go into detail on why.
“Couple of personal reasons,” Johnson responded to one user.
“I love the arrogance of why you think I feel the way I do. Please tell me more,” he argued with another.
As fans began to speculate, Johnson made sure to shoot down any theories of bad blood between him and the staff.
“Doesn’t have anything to do with the coaching staff,” Johnson tweeted. “I see all my old coaches every year still.”
Coming as a shock, many in the fanbase began to attack a player they once loved, with one user saying he and his children were ‘disappointed’ at Johnson for the way he ‘spit on their school’.
“I’m a human…that has serviced young men and women while playing and post playing…in multiple states and multiple cities…maybe they should like me for that and not a sport???” Johnson responded.
The former Detroit Lion would continue to tweet, answering questions about his career and his future as well as responding to some of the hate coming his way. Though seemingly taking shots at his time with the program, he later said Auburn would have ‘easily’ made a 12 team playoff in 2017 and that he ‘most definitely’ would have won the heisman without injuries that season as well.
Though certainly a part of Auburn football history forever due this incredible 2017 season, Johnson’s comments may muddy his legacy as a Tiger in the eyes of the fanbase, leaving his relationship with the program up in the air for now.