Former Auburn Tigers RB Tank Bigsby Traded to Super Bowl Champions
Tank Bigsby is perhaps many young Auburn Tigers fans’ favorite running back of all time, and for good reason– the LaGrange, Ga. native has made headlines several times throughout his career, though Monday his headline surrounded an NFL trade.
Adam Schefter announced via X on Monday, that Tank Bigsby had been involved in a trade between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jaguars are receiving the Eagles' fifth and sixth-round picks in 2026, according to Schefter.
Bigsby is a household name for most Auburn fans, as he rushed for nearly 3,000 yards in just three years playing for the Tigers, including a 1000-yard season in 2021, as well as a 970-yard season in 2022.
The back was selected 88th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, the first running back to be drafted from Auburn since Chandler Cox was taken in the seventh round in 2019.
Bigsby, a dynamic runner, posted 766 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 with the Jaguars, who found themselves rebuilding around former Clemson first-round pick Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars have since acquired former Heisman winner Travis Hunter and are positioned for a strong season, though they’ll now have to do so without Bigsby.
Former Jaguars' first-round pick Travis Etienne has battled injuries throughout his career, but he appears to be healthy and rushed for 143 yards on just 16 carries on Sunday, making Bigsby expendable.
The Eagles, conversely, are coming off a dominant Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, headlined by spectacular running back play, particularly from former Penn State first-round pick Saquon Barkley, who Bigsby will now be deputizing.
Whatever the case, it’s always good to see Tigers making moves in the NFL, whether its former Tiger KeAndre Lambert-Smith making headlines in the preseason, or even kicker Daniel Carlson being an ever-consistent starter for the Raiders.
Bigsby will try to be the No. 2 back for one of the most dominant rushing attacks in football and playing for a team coming off a Super Bowl championship.