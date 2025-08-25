10 Best Fantasy Football Running Back Draft Bargains
Running back bargains seem to pop up every season. Whether it’s an injury to a starter that creates an opportunity, or something as simple as talent that shines through seemingly out of nowhere, there are backfield gems to be found … it’s just a matter of knowing team depth charts and personnel, and making educated prognostications.
Last season, Chase Brown, J.K. Dobbins and Chuba Hubbard (to name a few) all had ADPs outside of the top 90 but were still able to make a real fantasy impact. Brown got a chance behind a mediocre starter in Zack Moss, Dobbins was just plain better than the rest of the Chargers backs, and Hubbard made the most of his opportunity to play when Jonathon Brooks couldn’t get back from an ACL … and ultimate tore it again.
So, which running backs find themselves in situations that could make them bargains in your 2025 fantasy football drafts? Here’s a list of 10 potential options.
Best Fantasy Football RB Draft Bargains
Quinshon Judkins, Browns (ADP – 92): Judkins was a second-round pick of the Browns who got himself in trouble off the field, leading to question marks. The good news is that he won’t face prosecution for the incident, but he could be suspended by the NFL. Still, he’s worth a shot outside of the top 90 picks based on his talent and the chance that at some point as a rookie, he’ll be the Browns featured back.
Jordan Mason, Vikings (ADP – 105): Mason might not be a traditional sleeper, but he fits the bill of being picked outside the top 90 (he’s not even in the top 100). Reports out of the Vikings camp suggest he’ll be in a shared backfield situation with Aaron Jones Sr., who is going almost two full rounds ahead of him. Mason is also younger than Jones Sr., who is entering his age-30 season, so he’s the better value.
J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (ADP – 107): Welcome back, J.K.! A draft bargain last season, he’s now in Denver with a chance to start and play a big role in a backfield committee with RJ Harvey. Coach Sean Payton has had success with dual backs in the offense in the past, so Dobbins could be a bargain outside of the top 100 picks.
Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (ADP – 121): Bigsby earned a role in a backfield committee with Travis Etienne Jr. last season, but he’s still being picked three rounds behind him on FantasyPros. Can you say … bargain? There’s also been reports that suggest Bigsby will be a big part of the Jaguars offense under new head coach Liam Coen. Based on their ADP, I’d much rather have Bigsby than Etienne Jr. in 2025 drafts.
Jaydon Blue, Cowboys (ADP – 126): The rookie out of Texas has been getting rave reviews lately, as head coach Brian Shottenheimer even compared him to Darren Sproles. That might be a pie-in the-sky scenario, but Blue certainly has a chance to etch out a role with only Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to compete against in the backfield. Blue will have more sleeper appeal in PPR formats in his rookie year.
Isaac Guerendo, 49ers (ADP – 133): Christian McCaffrey entered training camp healthy and will see a big workload for the Niners this season … as long as he can avoid injuries. That has not been the case lately, however, as CMC has played in seven or fewer games in three of his last five seasons. If he falls prey to the injury bug again in his age-29 season, Guerrero would see a huge rise in fantasy value.
Trey Benson, Cardinals (ADP – 143): Benson had a very quiet rookie year, as James Conner was able to avoid injuries for the majority of the season. In fact, he played 16 games for the first time in his career! While he showed no signs of slowing down, Conner will be entering his age-30 campaign. He also recently said that both he and Benson are “RB1s,” hinting at a potential committee in the desert. Benson is cheap, too.
Braelon Allen, Jets (ADP – 154): Allen has been getting positive reviews in training camp, so much so that some reporters think he’ll play a big role behind Breece Hall in the Jets backfield rotation. Remember, new head coach Aaron Glenn comes from a Lions team that had a nice backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery … maybe he wants to use Hall and Allen similarly? Regardless, Allen is almost free based on his current ADP and well worth a late-round pick in fantasy drafts.
Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (ADP – 256): Mitchell is a small but fast and elusive back who is worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. He averaged 8.4 yards per carry in eight games as a rookie (2023) before tearing his ACL, and he’s now had well over a year to get back to being that kind of player. Injuries are a concern, but Mitchell is talented.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (ADP – 258): Jordan Schultz has reported that Washington could look to trade Brian Robinson Jr., which would open the door for Croskey-Merritt to be in a backfield committee with Austin Ekeler. Obviously, this is a situation you need to watch, and Croskey-Merritt needs to be on your radar. He’s a worthwhile pick in the middle to late rounds of fantasy drafts..